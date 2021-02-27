1h ago

Girl, 15, killed in 'crossfire' in Cape Town

Getrude Makhafola
  • A 15-year-old girl from Lotus River, Cape Town, was shot and killed while sitting outside a house on Friday night.
  • One person was arrested and charged with murder.
  • The local CPF says her family had been left shattered by their loss.

The killing of a teenage girl in Lotus River, Cape Town, has left her family shattered and distraught, the local Community Policing Forum (CPF) said on Saturday. 

The 15-year-old girl was sitting in front of a house with a group of other youngsters on Friday evening when armed men approached them and started shooting, Grassy Park CPF chairperson Phillip Bam told News24.

"The family was quite emotional and very sad, from what I saw at the crime scene last night... they lost a child in her prime who was killed in a very violent manner," he said.

Bam added that, although Lotus River was infested with gangs, he doubted the shooting was gang related. He said the girl had not been affiliated with a gang.

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut said in a statement that a man had been arrested and that the circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated.

"According to reports, the deceased was sitting in front of a house in the street when suspects started shooting randomly. We suspect that she was caught in the crossfire," he said.

The suspect is expected to appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Monday.

