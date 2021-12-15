Girl, 16, missing after being swept away while swimming in Crocodile River

A 16-year-old girl was swept away by water in the Crocodile River, Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday.

The Lowvelder identified her as Nokulunga Mbokane.

Police rushed to the scene near Matsulu on Tuesday, where a resident told them that the girl and three friends had been playing in the river when one of them was swept away.

The Ehlanzeni Police Diving Unit searched for her in the river and along the river banks.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the teen had not yet been found and it was presumed that she had drowned.

The search continues.

Police warned the public to not play in or near rivers and streams, especially with the extremely heavy rainfall at present.