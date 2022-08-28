1h ago

Girl, 2, still missing nearly two months after dad allegedly took her 'for the day' and disappeared

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Zvidzai Genius Matavikwa is being sought by Western Cape police in connection with a missing 2-year-old girl.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

A man who took his daughter from her mother to spoil her "for the day" has not been seen since. He disappeared with the child almost two months ago.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Zvidzai Genius Matavikwa and the two-year-old child were last seen on Saturday, 2 July.

Swartbooi said Matavikwa collected his two-year-old daughter Mika Zonke from his ex-girlfriend.

"He arranged with his ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of the child, that he intended to spoil his daughter for the day."

Swartbooi said:

Zvidzai never returned his daughter as agreed. Attempts to make contact with Zvidzai in a bid to return the child were unsuccessful.

"The mother of the child reported the incident on 7 July 2022, and a missing person enquiry was registered for further investigation.

"Mika Zonke was last seen wearing navy jeans, a pink jacket, and pink boots."

Swartbooi said the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit were seeking the assistance of the public to locate Matavikwa.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matavikwa is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Andiswa Dlokolo, on 073 012 8918, or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be shared via the My SAPS app, said Swartbooi.


