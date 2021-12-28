1h ago

add bookmark

Girl, 3, killed in horror N3 crash outside Durban

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A child has died after a serious crash on the N3 outside Durban.
A child has died after a serious crash on the N3 outside Durban.
Supplied

A three-year-old has been killed and her brother left injured in a car crash on the N3 outside Durban on Tuesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that emergency services arrived at the scene on the N3 westbound after the Mariannhill Toll plaza in Pinetown, where a truck, bakkie and light motor vehicle had collided. 

"Two children aged three and seven believed to be in the rear of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before the Netcare 911 Aero Medical Helicopter was activated to airlift the three-year-old child to the hospital," he said. 

READ | Five killed and two children injured in crash in Mpumalanga

The N3 westbound was closed to allow for the medical helicopter to land. 

Jamieson said the child went into cardiac arrest before leaving the scene and was declared dead at the scene.

Her brother was stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital. Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. 

Details around the accident are still unknown and police are investigating. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalaccidents
Lottery
Did you strike it lucky? Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.59
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,814.29
+0.3%
Silver
23.12
+0.3%
Palladium
1,996.00
+1.2%
Platinum
989.00
+3.0%
Brent Crude
78.60
+3.1%
Top 40
65,864
+1.3%
All Share
72,445
+1.2%
Resource 10
69,834
+1.8%
Industrial 25
93,580
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,569
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo