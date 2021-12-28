Girl, 3, killed in horror N3 crash outside Durban

A three-year-old has been killed and her brother left injured in a car crash on the N3 outside Durban on Tuesday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that emergency services arrived at the scene on the N3 westbound after the Mariannhill Toll plaza in Pinetown, where a truck, bakkie and light motor vehicle had collided.

"Two children aged three and seven believed to be in the rear of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before the Netcare 911 Aero Medical Helicopter was activated to airlift the three-year-old child to the hospital," he said.

The N3 westbound was closed to allow for the medical helicopter to land.



Jamieson said the child went into cardiac arrest before leaving the scene and was declared dead at the scene.

Her brother was stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital. Two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Details around the accident are still unknown and police are investigating.