49m ago

add bookmark

Girl, 6, saves the day after blocking intruder from stealing television set

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A six-year-old turned hero during an alleged house robbery.
A six-year-old turned hero during an alleged house robbery.
Duncan Alfreds, News24, file
  • The intruder had a tough time trying to flee with a television set from a house in Greenbushes after the six-year-old girl stood guard in front of it.
  • The suspect entered the house while the girl's mother, who is a domestic worker at the home, was having lunch in her room and had left the girl watching television in the main house. 
  • He fled with a laptop and was later found standing on the side of the road at a nearby squatter camp.

A six-year-old Port Elizabeth girl was the hero of the day after she prevented an intruder from fleeing with a television set. 

According to the police, the girl's mother, a domestic worker at a residence in Greenbushes, had left the child watching television in the main house and went to her quarters in the yard for lunch when an unknown man armed with a panga stormed the room.

The incident happened just after 13:00 on Friday.  

The suspect, 27, threatened to harm the woman and took her cellphone as well as R1 000 before taking her to the house, demanding to be shown the safe. 

READ | Man accused of incitement at Senekal court appears at court

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said when the suspect was inside the house, he entered the living room and threatened the child, while instructing her mother to unplug the television set. 

But the suspect was in for a surprise as the little girl was unperturbed by his threats, and stood guard in front of the television set, refusing to let go of it.

"She [the girl], in turn threatened the suspect that she is going to call the ouma who was asleep in the other room. The child then ran from the living room towards the bedroom to alert the 75-year-old woman who was sleeping at the time.

WATCH | Cashier held up during armed robbery at Port Elizabeth petrol station

"The old woman awoke and on hearing the commotion headed towards the living room. On seeing the woman, the suspect ran through the back door taking a laptop. The panic alarm was immediately activated," said Naidu. 

Identified 

After reporting the case to the police, the girl's mother was patrolling with the investigating officer at a nearby squatter camp when they then spotted the suspect standing on the side of the road. 

"He was positively identified. The laptop and cellphone [were] recovered. Also in his bag, he had a further two laptops," Naidu added.

The suspect was arrested and charged with house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property. 

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Police have urged anyone who has a missing laptop to contact investigating officer Priscilla Xotyeni on 083 594 3980.

Nelson Mandela Bay police commissioner Major-General Tembisile Patekile commended the little heroine for her brave stance against the suspect.

"This little girl was not aware of the danger she was in and all she was concerned was that no one was going to take away her TV set. We are glad that no harm was done to her and the other occupants in the house."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
KZN 'robber' killed during shootout with cops
Pretoria robber scores victory after supreme court rules his 15-year sentence was too harsh
Man in court for KZN cash van robbery, killing security guard
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3196 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 3001 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo