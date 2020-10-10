Girl, 6, saves the day after blocking intruder from stealing television set

The intruder had a tough time trying to flee with a television set from a house in Greenbushes after the six-year-old girl stood guard in front of it.

The suspect entered the house while the girl's mother, who is a domestic worker at the home, was having lunch in her room and had left the girl watching television in the main house.

He fled with a laptop and was later found standing on the side of the road at a nearby squatter camp.

A six-year-old Port Elizabeth girl was the hero of the day after she prevented an intruder from fleeing with a television set.

According to the police, the girl's mother, a domestic worker at a residence in Greenbushes, had left the child watching television in the main house and went to her quarters in the yard for lunch when an unknown man armed with a panga stormed the room.

The incident happened just after 13:00 on Friday.

The suspect, 27, threatened to harm the woman and took her cellphone as well as R1 000 before taking her to the house, demanding to be shown the safe.

READ | Man accused of incitement at Senekal court appears at court

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said when the suspect was inside the house, he entered the living room and threatened the child, while instructing her mother to unplug the television set.



But the suspect was in for a surprise as the little girl was unperturbed by his threats, and stood guard in front of the television set, refusing to let go of it.

"She [the girl], in turn threatened the suspect that she is going to call the ouma who was asleep in the other room. The child then ran from the living room towards the bedroom to alert the 75-year-old woman who was sleeping at the time.

WATCH | Cashier held up during armed robbery at Port Elizabeth petrol station

"The old woman awoke and on hearing the commotion headed towards the living room. On seeing the woman, the suspect ran through the back door taking a laptop. The panic alarm was immediately activated," said Naidu.

Identified

After reporting the case to the police, the girl's mother was patrolling with the investigating officer at a nearby squatter camp when they then spotted the suspect standing on the side of the road.

"He was positively identified. The laptop and cellphone [were] recovered. Also in his bag, he had a further two laptops," Naidu added.

The suspect was arrested and charged with house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police have urged anyone who has a missing laptop to contact investigating officer Priscilla Xotyeni on 083 594 3980.

Nelson Mandela Bay police commissioner Major-General Tembisile Patekile commended the little heroine for her brave stance against the suspect.

"This little girl was not aware of the danger she was in and all she was concerned was that no one was going to take away her TV set. We are glad that no harm was done to her and the other occupants in the house."