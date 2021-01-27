Girl, 8, critical, several injured as car, tuck and taxi collide in Johannesburg

An 8-year-old girl was one of three passengers who suffered critical injuries in a collision between a truck, a taxi and a light motor vehicle at the intersection of the R82 and R557 in Walkerville on Tuesday afternoon.

About 12 people were thought to have been injured, according to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13:30, along with the fire department and other emergency medical services (EMS).

"A woman was found entrapped and in a critical condition. She was treated with advanced life support interventions before the fire department extracted her from the vehicle. She was transported to Sebokeng Hospital for further care.

READ | Taxi crashes into street pole in Roodepoort, leaving 16 injured

"The 8-year-old girl and her father were also found in a critical condition. [The girl's] 13-year-old brother was found with moderate injuries and all three were transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath [Academic] Hospital for further treatment."

Other officials on the scene treated and transported several other passengers from the taxi and the light motor vehicle. The truck driver escaped injury.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department was also on scene for further investigations.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.