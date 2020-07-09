Girl, 8, missing after falling into canal in Cape Town

An eight-year-old who fell into a canal in the Vygieskraal informal settlement as well as a man who tried to save her, have gone missing.

A search which started on Thursday afternoon has been called off due to poor weather conditions.

Rescue divers searched the canal to no avail on Wednesday.

The search for an eight-year-old girl who fell into a canal, as well as for the man who tried to rescue her, in Belgravia Estate in Cape Town on Thursday, has been called off due to poor weather conditions.

According to the Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, the girl fell into a canal in the Vygieskraal informal settlement.

A man had tried to help her but also fell in.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the incident, as well as fire crews from Ottery and Epping.

Divers from the Roeland Street base were also dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they were told that a man had jumped into the canal after the girl.

"Members of the Ottery fire crew positioned themselves in Klipfontein Road across from the Mary Harding School, while Epping's crew was at Koedoe and Hickory streets, and at Loerie and Cornflower street, and divers at the sewerage plant.

"Police divers were at Buckner Road in Hazendal. A buoy, thrown into the canal to ascertain a possible exit point, emerged at Koedoe and Hickory roads," the Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

It added, however, that the dive supervisor called off the search about three hours later because of the weather.