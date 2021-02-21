Girl, 8, rescued after being swept off the rocks in Durban

An eight-year-old girl was rescued after she was washed off the rocks at a Durban beach.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a drowning at Westbrook Beach, north of Durban, on Sunday morning.

"Reports indicate that an eight-year-old female was knocked off the rocks by a large wave, and washed into the choppy surf.

"The eThekwini lifeguards were quick to respond after noticing the child in distress," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Sunday.

The young girl was pulled to shore and then assessed on the scene by a Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioner.

"Once stabilised, [she was] was transported by ambulance to hospital for symptoms of a non-fatal drowning," Herbst concluded.