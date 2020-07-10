1h ago

Girl, 8, who fell into canal in Cape Town, still missing after day 2 of search

Azarrah Karrim
File photo - Rescue teams search a river in KZN.
  • The search for a missing girl who fell into a canal, as well as a man who jumped in after her, had to be called off on Friday.
  • Divers searched the area, but were unable to proceed because of the undergrowth in the river.
  • The girl fell in on Thursday when the search ensued, but it was called off due to poor weather.

The second day of the search for a missing eight-year-old girl who fell into a canal, as well as a man who jumped in after her, has yielded no results.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, the girl fell into a canal in the Vygieskraal informal settlement on Thursday afternoon.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, including the diving unit, the fire department, as well as the police, searched for hours following the incident - but had to call it off due to poor weather conditions.

The second day of the search for the two on Friday was also not successful and had to be called off, according to Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Dive Unit from Roeland Street Fire and SAPS divers met up at the sewerage plant and has searched the area up to the Black River, near Berkley Road.

"The search was suspended at 13:00. The divers stopped their search opposite the intersection of Black River Parkway and Berkley Road due to the thick undergrowth in the river," Carelse said.

He added the police would lead the search once the debris had been cleared.

Read more on:
cape townmissing persons
