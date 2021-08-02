Girl, 9, in hospital after being shot while waiting for netball practice

A 9-year-old girl is in hospital after being hit in the neck by a stray bullet.

The child had reportedly been waiting for netball practice to start when the shots rang out.

A 20-year-old man, believed to be gangster, was killed, while a 30-year-old woman was wounded in the shooting.

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the neck in a suspected gang-related shooting in Cape Town in which a woman was wounded and a man was killed.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said bullets flew at Ashley Court in Park Avenue, Scottsdene, on Friday, killing the 20-year-old man and wounding the child and the 30-year-old woman.

"Both injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment," he said.

READ | Teenager among four killed in ongoing Cape Town gang violence - MEC

Kraaifontein police were investigating.

The Cape Times, who identified the young casualty as Shanté Abrahams, reported that a family spokesperson said she had been metres from her house as the man was working in the community garden.

She had reportedly been waiting for netball practice to start when the shooting occurred.

Her grandfather, Christiaan Abrahams, told the Daily Voice Shanté had been taken to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital by ambulance. He said the bullet had not yet been removed as it was lodged behind her neck vertebrae.

He described the Grade 4 pupil as their "little princess", saying they were praying for her safety.

Robert Gouws, who was shot in the head and died, was understood to be a gangster.

According to his family, he had been doing a good deed that day by helping to beautify the community garden.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.