Girls, 2 and 5, rescued from 3rd floor ledge in Joburg CBD

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer rescued two children who were trapped on a ledge after climbing out of an open window on the third floor of a Johannesburg building.

Acting Sergeant Tebogo Mailula, 33, was on patrol in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday afternoon, with three other officers, when he noticed a crowd gathered outside a building at the corner of End and Lilian Ngoyi Streets.



"The officers could see two little girls walking on a ledge of the third floor of a building where the crowd was, with a member of the public trying to reach out to them from another ledge of a lower floor," said the City of Johannesburg's public safety spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar.

"Mailula acted very swiftly and proceeded into the building. He went to the flat of the open window on the third floor, but he found it locked."

The officers asked the building's caretaker to unlock three flats on the third floor, which helped them reach the little girls – aged two and five years. A member of the public climbed a street pole from the ground floor to offer assistance.

"The officers discovered that the mother had left the girls sleeping inside the flat, to go to a butcher. The girls woke up and realised they were alone and climbed out of an open window. The mother was surprised to see officers at her flat on her return," said Minnaar.

Mailula handed the little girls to the care of their mother.

"Mailula was also shaking after he rescued the girls and had to sit down to calm his nerves," added Minnaar.

The City's Safety MMC, David Tembe, said: "Mailula has today saved the lives of two little girls. I commend him for his swift action and bravery, for having requested the caretaker to unlock doors for him to reach the little girls, who were shaking and crying on a ledge of a building from which they could easily have fallen and possibly died."