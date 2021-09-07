Girls evacuated as gunmen storm Western Cape detention facility

Four armed men have gained access to the Vredelus Child and Youth Care Centre.

The Cape Town government facility houses girls who are awaiting trial.

Staff and residents have been evacuated.

Staff and several girls were evacuated from the Vredelus Child and Youth Care Centre on Monday night after a group of armed men "stormed" the facility in Elsies River.

The Department of Social Development said the gunmen overpowered security staff and attempted to access girls who are in safe care. The incident took place at around 22:00.

"Emergency protocols were immediately activated, and all staff and the residents were evacuated to a secondary, secure location. Staff and residents are receiving counselling, and parents of the girls are being contacted," the department said.

The Western Cape government facility houses girls who are awaiting trial. The centre can accommodate 76 girls between the ages of 12 and 18 years.

When asked about the incident, police said four armed suspects "stormed a business premises" in Elsies River on Monday.

"[The suspects] pointed [at] the security guard with a firearm, and they took one security guard's cellphone. During the robbery, no security guard was injured or assaulted," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

It was not the first attempt to breach security at the facility, according to the department:

This latest incident follows several prior attempts in August to access the facility by cutting through the perimeter fences, as well as ongoing safety incidents outside the centre. As a result, the department is assessing possible alternative sites to accommodate girls in conflict with the law in the medium and long term.

Regional coordinator of the United Public Safety Forum Imraahn Mukaddam was in Leonsdale, where Vredelus is, to launch a peace initiative to tackle escalating crime in the area on Monday night.

He said crime trends were predominantly among the youth.

"We are seeing a lot of delinquent youth, who are robbing people, throwing stones and skipping school. It's a big problem across the Cape Flats because many children didn't return to school after they closed during the lockdown," he added.

READ HERE | Teen accused of stabbing fellow pupil to death remanded to youth centre

Mukaddam was surprised to hear about the armed robbery, saying he couldn't understand the motive behind it.

"There's not really anything of value there to steal, except perhaps some equipment. And the security should be quite tight, seeing that it's a detention centre. I couldn't fathom why four armed men would go in there unless it's to get someone out," he said.

The department did not elaborate on the possible motive for the incident, and said an investigation would be carried out.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.