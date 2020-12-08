30m ago

Giyani Water Project back on track, says Sisulu

Jason Felix
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. (Photo: Rapport)
  • The government has resumed work on the Giyani Water Project in Limpopo after an investigation into the R3 billion tender stalled the project.
  • In 2018, the Special Investigating Unit headed to court to recover billions while the following year, it raided LNW offices to source documents.
  • LNW was responsible for the contract.

The government has set the ball rolling again to supply water to villages in Giyani after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into a R3 billion water tender led to the project being suspended.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said in reply to a written parliamentary question the overall progress for the bulk water distribution pipelines was at 54%.

She was responding to IFP MP Xolani Ngwezi who wanted details on the status of the Giyani Water Project that was suspended following investigations into the Lepelle Northern Water (LNW).

"In parallel, the construction of the bulk pipeline from Nandoni water supply scheme that will augment water supply deficiencies in Nsami scheme is also under construction and is currently at 35% overall completion. Water supply to Giyani villages is not reliable due to ageing infrastructure and unauthorised connections. The condition of the infrastructure results in frequent pipe bursts and water leakages.

"This has necessitated interventions to replace the dilapidated 325km bulk pipelines and the Nandoni to Nsami pipeline project to ensure sustainable water supply. The Giyani water services project has resumed following the deployment of Department of Water and Sanitation's Construction North Unit [DWS: CN] during February 2019," Sisulu said.

In June 2019, LNW terminated its contract with LTE Consulting Engineers, which was contracted to work on the Giyani Water Project.

LTE sub-contracted Khatho Civils, which was meant to do the job, including the connection of running water to 55 villages.

In 2018, the SIU set out to recover R2.2 billion from the tender appointment of LTE Consulting Engineers for the failed project.

It instituted a civil claim in the High Court in Polokwane, seeking to set aside the contract that was awarded to LTE.

Sisulu said the Mopani District Municipality was responsible for providing water to the residents of Giyani through existing infrastructure, augmented by completed boreholes and water carting.

"The refurbishment of the bulk water distribution system to 55 villages is under construction."

She added the completion of various project was anticipated between March 2021 and March 2022.

According to Sisulu, 300km asbestos cement pipelines have been replaced with polyvinyl chloride pipelines to curb water losses and enhance water supply efficiency.

The installed bulk pipelines are not yet operational pending completion of ancillaries, pressure testing and commissioning for the completed sections.

The bulk water pipeline that will convey water from Nandoni water supply scheme to augment water supply in Giyani is anticipated to be completed by August 2022. 

Two of the bulk distribution pipelines to Giyani town and the villages of Thomo, Mininginisi Block 2, Mhlava and Muyexe are partially completed and operational.

The pipelines will be fully functional by March 2021.

