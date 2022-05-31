Glen Mashinini recommended for reappointment as IEC commissioner

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has nominated Glen Mashinini to remain an IEC commissioner.

The DA and EFF objected, with the former nominating another candidate, Carol Chaplog-Louw.

The National Assembly must still approve the nomination before Mashinini can be reappointed.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has adopted a report recommending that the National Assembly reappoint Glen Mashinini as a commissioner of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).



This was after the DA proposed a different candidate, and the EFF abstained from voting at the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs' meeting on Tuesday morning.

It was taken to a vote, with the ANC's six MPs supporting Mashinini's reappointment and the two DA MPs supporting the candidate they nominated, advocate Carol Chaplog-Louw.

The DA's Angel Khanyile and the EFF's Lorato Tito asked that their parties' objection to Mashinini's nomination be noted in the committee's report. This report will now go to the National Assembly for adoption before Mashinini can be reappointed. Mashinini is the current IEC chair.

"As the Democratic Alliance, we reject the nomination of Mr Mashinini, and we would like to put forth a different name," said Khanyile.

"We strongly feel the previous elections were not held in a manner that was satisfactory to most of the parties that were on the ground in various VDs (voting districts)."

She nominated Chaplog-Louw.

"She (Chaplog-Louw) is currently with the IEC. She is very well experienced with the IEC, currently holding the position of chief audit executive, and other than that, she has served in various roles in the IEC."

ANC MP Tidimalo Legwase confirmed the ANC's position that Mashinini should "continue with the sterling work that he has been doing".

"Looking at the previous elections that was one of its kind, it was very difficult, but he were able to pull through under difficult conditions in a short period of time. He has proved himself over and over again that his work and his dedication towards delivering free and fair elections to our country (sic)," she said.

Mashinini's original seven-year term as an IEC commissioner expired in April. He was appointed as a commissioner in April 2015, and in September of that year, former president Jacob Zuma appointed him as the chairperson.

In February this year, the Office of the Chief Justice called for nominations to fill one pending vacancy on the IEC.

Subsequently, a panel – chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and comprising Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Commission for Gender Equality chairperson Tamara Mathebula, and SA Human Rights Commission chairperson Bongani Majola – was convened to compile a shortlist of 12 candidates to be interviewed.

The interviews were conducted on 1 April at the Premier Hotel in Midrand.

Three candidates withdrew their applications before the interviews, and nine candidates were interviewed.

The panel then compiled a shortlist with eight candidates and referred it to Parliament, where it was sent to the committee.

The eight candidates, in alphabetical order, were:

Justice Bekebeke

Carol Chaplog-Louw

Edward Lambani

Nalini Maharaj

Glen Mashinini

Sithembile Mbete

Bongiwe Mbomvu

Mfundo Thango





