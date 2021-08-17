Glenvista High School fire: Lesufi explains why the education dept won't fix the damage

Infrastructure, which was allegedly set alight by pupils at Glenvista High School, won't be fixed by the department.

It is alleged that pupils, who refused to write an assessment test, vented their anger by torching the hall.

Curtains, a projector screen, electrical wiring and a public address system were burnt.

Parts of the school were torched, allegedly by pupils who refused to write an assessment test on Monday.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school, and vowed that his department would not foot the bill.

Lesufi condemned the incident.

Yesterday they burnt the school hall because they didn’t want to write an exam. Today, they wrote the exams outside. So sad ?? #GlenvistaHigh ?@EducationGP1? ?@Steve_Mabona? pic.twitter.com/rUEr0td5oW — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) August 17, 2021

"We are devastated to discover that learners could go as far as committing an act of arson and destroying school infrastructure to escape an important assessment. As such, we will not fix the damages caused by this fire. The school must see to it.

"We wish to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the burning of the school hall, allegedly by learners who did not want to write an assessment test scheduled to be written in the hall. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before causing major damage. Investigations into the matter by the SGB are ongoing," Lesufi said.

Pupils later wrote the examination outside the hall.

Authorities are still to determine the cause of the fire.

Grade 12 pupil Nqobile Dube, 18, said the situation was devastating..

"It is our last year [at school]. Learning and writing examinations outside have had a bad impact. There are many distractions outside [the hall]. It is exhausting, and we have to spend hours writing examinations outside," said Dube.