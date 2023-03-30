Glitch during Yeoville reservoir maintenance leaves streets flooded, residents without water

Streets in some parts of Yeoville were flooded as thousands of litres of water gushed out of overflowing reservoirs on Thursday morning.

Some residents of Bertrams, Yeoville and Bezuidenhout Valley were left without water as a result.

According to Joburg Water, it happened during planned maintenance of Yeoville reservoirs.

The water utility said Yeoville Reservoirs 1 and 3 were isolated to complete the cleaning of Yeoville Reservoir 2, when operational challenges were experienced during the opening of outlets.

That resulted in the overflow of Yeoville 1 and 3 reservoirs, it added.

"The teams are currently on site and ensuring that valves are opened to allow the recovery of the network and to reduce the overflow at the reservoir.

Yeoville water tower. Joburg water please come and assist. pic.twitter.com/6IhDRezkck — Mkhulu (@Mkhulu57321192) March 30, 2023

"Customers in high-lying areas will experience no water/low pressure as the systems are normalising," Joburg Water warned.

