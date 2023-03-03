Go George bus rollout to continue, despite petrol-bomb attack - Western Cape govt

The Go George service rollout will continue in Thembalethu, Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie says.

Mackenzie has planned a series of engagements to ensure the safe rollout of the service, including engagements with representatives of the taxi industry.

On Wednesday, 11 passengers were injured in a petrol-bomb attack in Pacaltsdorp.

The Go George bus rollout in Thembalethu in George will go ahead as planned, despite a petrol-bomb attack on one of the bus service's vehicles earlier this week, which left 11 people injured.

The attack occurred a day after Go George announced that services would be rolled out to the area, sparking fears of taxi industry backlash.

But Thembalethu taxi associations denied that the industry was behind the attack.

Uncedo Taxi Association spokesperson Vuyani Khahlule said none of their members travelled along the route that the buses would cover. He added that the rollout had been in the works for many years. "It could be other taxi associations operating in Pacaltsdorp, but our taxi association was not involved," he said. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus condemned the attack, saying the organisation would engage with local associations to "get to the bottom" of the attack. READ | 4 children among those injured in George petrol bomb attack He added that Santaco had not been involved in negotiations over the expansion of the route, and could not speculate on the motive for the attack. Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie met representatives of the taxi industry on Thursday as part of a series of planned meetings aimed at ensuring "a smooth and peaceful rollout of the new routes". Four children were among the injured on Wednesday when two petrol bombs were thrown at the Go George bus in Protea Road, Pacaltsdorp, destroying the bus. "I condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms and will not accept any intimidation in relation to the rollout of the Go George service to Thembalethu," Mackenzie said.

"The Western Cape government is committed to providing safe, affordable and reliable public transport to all our communities in the province, and we note that the Thembalethu community has been waiting for the Go George service for many years now."