1h ago

Share

Go George bus service conducts test drives one week after petrol bomb attack

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Last week a petrol bomb was hurled at a Go George bus in Pacaltsdorp. PHOTO: George Municipality/Facebook
Last week a petrol bomb was hurled at a Go George bus in Pacaltsdorp. PHOTO: George Municipality/Facebook
  • Authorities are monitoring test drives of Go George buses in Thembalethu ahead of the service's expansion into the area.
  • This following a petrol bomb attack last week, a day after it was announced that the rollout was imminent.
  • A reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those behind the incident.

Test drives ahead of the expansion in the rollout of the Go George bus service to Thembalethu are taking place under the watchful eye of the Western Cape authorities.

Last week, passengers were injured when a petrol bomb was hurled at one of the Go George buses in Pacaltsdorp, a day after the announcement that services would soon be extended to the Thembalethu area.

Eleven passengers required medical care with eight people treated for burns and three for shock.

Local taxi associations denied that they were involved in the incident.

GOOD party ward councillor Theresa Jeyi urged George Mayor Leon van Wyk after the attack to "review the consultation system" in place and "allow for a more inclusive and therefore effective approach to proceed".

Jeyi pleaded with "possibly aggrieved stakeholders" to not resort to violence that puts people's lives at risk.

She said:

The bus system should be uplifting and enhancing our communities, not dividing.

Jeyi called on Van Wyk to put his politics aside and "bring all transport stakeholders together for a constructive and inclusive discussion".

"All the political parties in George, as well as community leaders and relevant role-players should be allowed to make a contribution in order for us to find broadly accepted transport resolutions that can take us all forward," she said.

Van Wyk, however, countered that the petrol bomb attack was a criminal act and therefore has "nothing to do with politics".

"The municipality has been in ongoing discussions with all the role-players involved in safely rolling out the next phase of the bus service to Thembalethu. The provision of the bus service to Thembalethu is critical to provide mobility and access to enable citizens to seek the opportunities they desire," he said.

George Municipality and the Western Cape government are offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the attackers.

Van Wyk said:

We are abhorred at the atrocious act and want to see those responsible [face] the full brunt of the law.

"We need the cooperation of the community to come forward with any information that could lead to the conviction of these persons. We cannot and will not allow this type of action to jeopardise the safety of our residents and the operations of our much-needed public bus service."

A day after the attack, Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie met with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to discuss the bombing and scheduled visits to the area to engage stakeholders to "ensure a smooth and peaceful rollout of the new routes as planned".

He condemned the incident, saying he "will not accept any intimidation" into the expansion plan.

In preparation for the extension into Thembalethu, test drives took place in the area this week under the watch of police and law enforcement agencies, to establish the time required to complete the proposed routes to be checked against the provisional timetables.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
go georgecape townwestern capetransportcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 1347 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 306 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
5% - 262 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 2865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.50
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.89
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.54
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
943.14
+0.7%
Palladium
1,400.69
+0.6%
Gold
1,818.77
+0.3%
Silver
20.16
+0.5%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,868
-1.1%
All Share
77,742
-1.0%
Resource 10
65,410
-0.2%
Industrial 25
105,090
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,351
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

10h ago

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo