Go George bus service conducts test drives one week after petrol bomb attack

Authorities are monitoring test drives of Go George buses in Thembalethu ahead of the service's expansion into the area.

This following a petrol bomb attack last week, a day after it was announced that the rollout was imminent.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of those behind the incident.

Test drives ahead of the expansion in the rollout of the Go George bus service to Thembalethu are taking place under the watchful eye of the Western Cape authorities.

Last week, passengers were injured when a petrol bomb was hurled at one of the Go George buses in Pacaltsdorp, a day after the announcement that services would soon be extended to the Thembalethu area.

Eleven passengers required medical care with eight people treated for burns and three for shock.

Local taxi associations denied that they were involved in the incident.

GOOD party ward councillor Theresa Jeyi urged George Mayor Leon van Wyk after the attack to "review the consultation system" in place and "allow for a more inclusive and therefore effective approach to proceed".

Jeyi pleaded with "possibly aggrieved stakeholders" to not resort to violence that puts people's lives at risk.

She said:

The bus system should be uplifting and enhancing our communities, not dividing.

Jeyi called on Van Wyk to put his politics aside and "bring all transport stakeholders together for a constructive and inclusive discussion".



"All the political parties in George, as well as community leaders and relevant role-players should be allowed to make a contribution in order for us to find broadly accepted transport resolutions that can take us all forward," she said.

Van Wyk, however, countered that the petrol bomb attack was a criminal act and therefore has "nothing to do with politics".

"The municipality has been in ongoing discussions with all the role-players involved in safely rolling out the next phase of the bus service to Thembalethu. The provision of the bus service to Thembalethu is critical to provide mobility and access to enable citizens to seek the opportunities they desire," he said.

George Municipality and the Western Cape government are offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the attackers.

Van Wyk said:

We are abhorred at the atrocious act and want to see those responsible [face] the full brunt of the law.

"We need the cooperation of the community to come forward with any information that could lead to the conviction of these persons. We cannot and will not allow this type of action to jeopardise the safety of our residents and the operations of our much-needed public bus service."

A day after the attack, Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie met with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to discuss the bombing and scheduled visits to the area to engage stakeholders to "ensure a smooth and peaceful rollout of the new routes as planned".

He condemned the incident, saying he "will not accept any intimidation" into the expansion plan.

In preparation for the extension into Thembalethu, test drives took place in the area this week under the watch of police and law enforcement agencies, to establish the time required to complete the proposed routes to be checked against the provisional timetables.