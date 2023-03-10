'God needed him': Tears flow at funeral of Kganya Mokhele who died when shelf fell on him at crèche

1h ago

  • Two-year-old Kganya Mokhele, who died after a bookshelf fell on him at crèche, was laid to rest on Friday. 
  • His family said they were still struggling to cope with his death. 
  • Earlier this week, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane assured the family his department would institute an investigation into Kganya's death.

A sea of sorrow filled the white tent in Spruitview, east of Johannesburg, on Friday morning, where the funeral service of Kganya Mokhele took place.

His tiny dark brown coffin, surrounded by yellow and white flowers, stood in the middle of the tent. Behind the coffin stood two big portraits of a smiling Kganya.

His parents, Ntaote and Nomthandazo Mokhele, sat on a white couch close to the coffin.

Kganya, who was one month away from turning three, died when a bookshelf collapsed on him at the Little Ashford Preschool in Bedfordview earlier this week.

The funeral was opened with prayer and gospel songs. There was no dry eye in the tent.

The pastor said to Kganya's mother:

Sis Nomthandazo, your name is fitting. God chose you, the praying one. He knew that you would accept it and be able to handle it. As your name says, mother of prayer. May you continue to pray. May the Lord strengthen you.

"The Bible says there is time and a season for everything, and you can’t control them. You can’t change the seasons. All you can do is to change the wardrobe.

"He will never leave you, nor forsake you. The spirit of the Lord is always with you. He loves you, even in pain."

The pastor encouraged the family by quoting the song Oceans (Where feet may fail) by Hillsong United.

"Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders. Let me walk upon the waters wherever You would call me. Take me deeper than my feet could ever wander and my faith will be made stronger in the presence of my Saviour.

READ | 'We are dead inside': Family claim creche 'cover-up' after Kganya Mokhele, 2, crushed by bookshelf

"With these words, I would just like to say that God is with you. When you think you are in the deepest waters, He is with you, to embrace you."

A representative from the family, Pinkie Mokhele, said they were struggling to cope with Kganya's death.

Kganya Mokhele was laid to rest on Friday.
Kganya Mokhele was laid to rest on Friday.
News24 Iavan Pijoos

"This is tough, but let’s say God needed him. He took him at a very young age, while we were expecting big things from him. As difficult as it is, let’s set him free," she said.

"[Kganya] was an image that God borrowed us. Rest in peace, Kganya, rest in peace now."

The toddler's grandfather, Sipho Radebe, briefly explained what had happened to Kganya on the day he died.

He said camera footage, which the family had seen, showed that Kganya tried to grab a toy from the shelf when it collapsed on him.

"It was painful, but that is what briefly happened to Kganya."

Kganya Mokhele's parents, Ntaote and Momthandazo s
Kganya Mokhele's parents, Ntaote and Nomthandazo saying their final goodbyes.
News24 Iavan Pijoos

The mourners then made their way to Nasrec Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where Kganya was laid to rest.

Mokhele, stood close to the empty grave with a toy truck in his hands, weeping uncontrollably, and was later comforted by family members.

Nomthandazo could not control her emotions and Mokhele comforted her.

ALSO READ | Body of 4-year-old girl found in Eastern Cape school pit toilet

Earlier this week, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said his department would institute an investigation, which would look into a number of things, including compliance around the mounting of the shelves.

The group CEO at Little Ashford, Cedric Ntumba, attended the funeral. The school was closed for the week.

