'God sent him straight to me': Alleged thief nabbed after trying to sell stolen items to rightful owner

A suspected thief was caught when he unknowingly tried to sell goods to their rightful owner at a Cash Crusaders pawn shop.

When the 40-year-old visited the Pier 14 Cash Crusaders store in Green Street, Port Elizabeth, to sell the suspected stolen property at 14:20 on Monday, little did he know he was going to be attended to by the owner of the goods.

Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Cash Crusader employee immediately recognised the goods, which she lost when her house was broken into in December 2020.

The thief gave himself away after he arrived at the store wearing the owner's customised mask on which was written "I speak Jesus".

There were only three of those masks in the whole world, the victim told News24 during an emotional interview on Wednesday.

The victim said she believed the hand of God had intervened after she had been praying for the suspect to be revealed.

"The Lord sent him straight to me wearing my mask written 'I speak Jesus' which was in my handbag that was stolen. That is my belief. God had answered my prayers. He could have gone anywhere in town to sell that mask but he came to my shop. Without the mask, I would not have recognised him."

The victim, in her fifties, said she knew the man had her property the minute she spotted her mask.

"There are only three of those masks in the whole world. The other two belong to my friends. They were specifically made for us. We are from the same ministry. I am a child of God," she said.

Describing the Monday event when the suspect walked into the shop, she said:

I was the one in charge of pricing and authorizing transaction and I had to interview him. When I saw and recognised the mask, I was as calm as I can be. I turned around and said 'I will come back to you in two minutes, I need to confirm the transaction' and called the police.

The woman, who stays in an affluent suburb in Port Elizabeth, asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

"I am relieved that he has been arrested, and I hope that justice will be served. This person came into my personal space and that is something I don't feel right about, to come to my house uninvited and take my things," she said during the emotional telephone interview.

She added she was home with her husband and four children when the suspects broke in at midnight on 27 December.

"We were all asleep and no one woke up. This is why I believe God had protected us. I am a light sleeper and get interrupted in my sleep very easily even by a light noise.

"Those people opened our cupboards, room doors, closet and everything and even came to my side of the bed to take things, but I did not wake up. God had protected us. Those people were armed, who knows what could have happened had we woken up."

The woman revealed to News24 her house was broken into again last Monday.

"It was me and my husband this time and again we didn't wake up, it was the same modus operandi," said the shopkeeper.

She did not disclose what the stolen items were and called on residents to unite against criminals.

"People are scared. Last week, in front of our shop, a woman was being attacked by a man, people were walking past too scared to intervene and I went up to the man and told him to stop."

The woman said two weeks after her house was broken into, three more houses were targeted in her neighbourhood.

At one of the houses, the break-in turned into an armed robbery after owners woke up in the middle of the incident.

"Crime is at a high level in Port Elizabeth, especially in the area I work in, but there is no police visibility. Even security guards are scared. People need to stand up for what is right."

Naidu said: "It is alleged that at about 14:20, the man went to Cash Crusaders at Pier 14 in Green Street, North End, to sell a variety of items which included a laptop, laptop bag, a 3TB hard drive, laptop charger…"

She added the employee recognised some of the items as hers which was taken during a break-in at her house on 27 December 2020.

"The estimated value of the items taken was R30 000. The mask was easily identifiable as it had writing on it [and] the woman immediately recognised [it] as her mask."

Naidu said the police were alerted and the Mount Road Crime Prevention Unit responded immediately.

"The suspect was questioned and his reason for such possession was vague and not convincing to the officers. He was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property."

She added Darlington Mugabe subsequently appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for possession of suspected stolen property and housebreaking.

He will be back in court on Thursday.

