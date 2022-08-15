1h ago

Godongwana sexual harassment allegations: What we know so far

Staff reporter
Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana. Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach.
  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied allegations of sexual harassment against him. 
  • The ANC Women’s League has called on law enforcement to deal with the case swiftly. 
  • The EFF has called for Godongwana’s removal from the Cabinet.

As Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is yet to hear formally from the police on charges of sexual harassment opened against him, the ANC Women’s League has called for law enforcement to deal with the matter swiftly. 

On Saturday, Godongwana said in a statement that it had come to his attention that a case of alleged sexual harassment against him had been opened in Skukuza, Mpumalanga. 

Here are the developments so far:

A case of sexual harassment was opened against Godongwana a week after the minister went on a private trip to Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.

It is alleged that an employee at Skukuza who was offering massage services to guests in their rooms opened the case against the minister. 

Godongwana said in a statement that he categorically denies this allegation.

“I have always upheld and respected the rights and dignity of women, and this allegation goes against everything I stand for,” Godongwana said.

While police confirmed a case has been opened, by Monday Godongwana had not yet heard from the police on the matter. 

The ANC Women’s League said it noted with grave concern the sexual assault case of sexual harassment against Godongwana.

It said:

We call on the law enforcement to deal with the case swiftly and with outmost effectiveness as possible. Our country has increasingly become an unsafe place for women. It is unacceptable that every day there are reports of acts of gender-based violence and femicide being committed against women.

The ANCWL called on the party to use its internal processes to deal with this matter. 

Meanwhile, the EFF called for the immediate removal of Godongwana.

“If the ANC government respected women, a minister accused of sexual violence would have resigned with immediate effect on his own accord,” the party said.

The EFF threatened to prevent Godongwana from addressing any public meetings while he faced these allegations.

