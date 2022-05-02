1h ago

Godrich Gardee's daughter, Hillary, 28, goes missing in Mpumalanga — family fears for her safety

  • Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee is pleading for the return of his daughter.
  • Hillary Gardee, 28, was last seen at a bustling supermarket in Nelspruit on Friday. 
  • A three-year-old child who was with her at the time, has been returned to her family.  

Former EFF secretary-general turned lawyer Godrich Gardee's daughter Hillary, 28, has been been missing since Friday, when she disappeared from the Nelspruit CBD. 

Her father told News24 on Monday that a three-year-old adopted child who was with the missing Unisa student during their disappearance, has been returned home.

The pair were last seen at Nelspruit Plaza Super Spar in the central business district around 17:30 on Friday, Gardee said.

Gardee said the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of her daughter are unknown. 

Hillary is doing a Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology, Gardee confirmed.  

Asked what message he has for her, Gardee said, "Wherever she is, she must know the country and the world with... family and friends are waiting to see her return safe and unharmed." The Mpumalanga police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Gardee. 

missing woman
Hillary Gardee
News24 Supplied

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said Gardee resides at Kwamagugu area outside Nelspruit.

ALSO READ EFF's Godrich Gardee resigns as MP

"The victim was with a three-year-old girl during her disappearance. Surprisingly, the child was found but Gardee was nowhere to be found. She was reported missing by her family on Saturday, 30 April 2022. Gardee has not returned home since then," said Mdhluli. 

Mdhluli said Gardee was last seen wearing black top and black trousers. 

"She is approximately 1.6 metres tall and she has a piercing on her nose. She is also light in complexion," added Mdhluli. 

Anyone with information that may assist police in tracing Hillary Gardee is urged to contact Detective Constable Sthembile Zitha on 0724740835 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. 

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous. 

Read more on:
godrich gardeembombelampumalanga
