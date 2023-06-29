26m ago

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
Gogo Jeminah Ngobese is excited to have her eyesight back after a successful cataract surgery. (Photo: Yoliswa Sobuwa, News24)
  • Mosvold District Hospital prides itself on successful cataract surgeries.
  • Jeminah Ngobese recently had a successful cataract removal.
  • Cataract surgeries are among the most cost-effective health interventions.

Jeminah Ngobese had to pinch herself when she removed her eye pads and saw a smiling doctor next to her in hospital.

The 80-year-old gogo, from KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, had gone blind three years ago.

On Monday, she received cataract surgery at Mosvold District Hospital in Ingwavuma, about 410km from Durban.

It is a 186-bed district hospital, which sees about eight to 10 patients a week for cataract surgeries. 

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cataract surgeries are among the most cost-effective health interventions.

Yet, cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in Africa.

The WHO projected that, by 2050, there could be 115 million blind people.

READ | In-depth: What is behind the massive cataract surgery backlogs in Gauteng?

A cataract is a clouding of the eye's crystalline lens which focuses light and produces clear images.

A cataract is caused by a protein build-up in the lens, which prevents light from passing through it clearly.

Ngobese said that, at first, she could not believe she could see again. She had to close and open her eyes, just to be sure.

She said:

It was three years back when I started having eye problems. One day I woke up to complete darkness. I realised I had lost my eyesight. I now had to depend on people to do the most simple things. I had to learn to use a walking stick in my old age.

She said she used to collect her medication at Hlabisa Hospital, three hours away from Mosvold.

"The medication did not help and, this year, they made an appointment for me to come to this hospital. I was scared at first when I was told about the operation. I did not think a rural hospital could do that - I thought they would send me to a hospital in the city," she said.

"I am excited that the operation was successful and I can finally see. I can't wait to get home to see if my things are still in place."

Dr Hennie Hamilton, a medical manager at Mosvold District Hospital, said one of its big programmes was cataract operations.

"It gives us joy to make a difference in people's lives as a rural health hospital," Hamilton said.

But, he added, the biggest issue in terms of surgeries currently was that there was only one surgeon.


Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalhealth
Good News
