Going dark: Cyber attack on Western Cape parliament downs ICT systems

The Western Cape Provincial parliament (WCPP) experienced a cyber security breach on Monday night, rendering its ICT services inaccessible.

It said in a statement that it had "invested heavily in cyber security measures, business continuity and disaster recovery plans".

"These plans have been activated and the matter reported to the South African Police Service and the State Security Agency. To this end, the institution is currently in the process of recovering its systems from backups to a secure environment."

"As per the plans, this will be done systematically, and services will be restored in a phased approach," it said in the statement.

It added that the house would sit again on Thursday.

The WCPP is not the only public sector office to feel the effects of a cyber attack in recent years.

In July 2021, the country's freight rail company, Transnet, was hit by a cyber attack that forced it to declare force majeure at container terminals and switch to manual processing of cargo.

In August last year, the SA Reserve Bank experienced an attempted hacking by a criminal syndicate.

In February, the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council, the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council, and the Safety and Security Sector Bargaining Council were also hit by a ransomware attack.

Fin24 previously reported that there were more than 300 ransomware attempts in South Africa in one week earlier this year.

According to a cybercrime report by Interpol, more than 230 million cyber threats were detected in South Africa in 2021 – the highest number on the continent. South Africa lost more than $570 million (about R10 billion) to cybercrime in 2016, the report added.