Gold bars, a truck and cash: Hawks and NPA get preservation orders for assets worth almost R2m

Compiled by Nicole McCain
The Hawks have secured four preservation orders worth a combined more than R1.9 million, working with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images, Beeld
  • The Hawks have secured four preservation orders for assets worth more than R1.9 million.
  • The orders were granted in Gauteng courts last month.
  • Among the assets are a truck, gold bars and almost R1 million in cash.

Bars of gold, a truck and almost R1 million in cold, hard cash were among the items that formed the subject of four preservation orders worth more than R1.9 million that the Hawks recently secured in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the first order was granted on 10 May allowing it to attach R329 200 in cash, which was allegedly used to bribe police to ignore a case of human trafficking.

"This followed the rescue of 47 foreign nationals, mostly Ethiopians, who were locked in one room in … Springs on Tuesday, 2 February 2022. The suspect's brother came to the crime scene with a bag full of money to influence the police not to continue with the criminal investigation," he said.

He was immediately arrested and the money was seized.

Both men are expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The second preservation order was awarded for the attachment of R19 900 seized during a search and seizure operation in July 2020 at a property in Pretoria East.

Nkwalase said:

Upon searching the house, sachets of dagga were reportedly found along with cash totalling R19 900 suspected to be the proceeds of crime. All exhibits were seized, and the [Gauteng] High Court [in Pretoria] subsequently granted the preservation order against the money on Friday, 26 May.

Two people were arrested, but the case was provisionally withdrawn due to forensic analysis delays.

The third preservation order allowed authorities to attach gold bars worth about R980 000 that were confiscated from a man at OR Tambo International Airport while he was en route to Dubai.

He was arrested for contravention of the Precious Metals Act, Nkwalase said.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted the order on Tuesday.

A truck that was spotted hauling a tanker near Silverton was the subject of the fourth order. It was suspected that the tanker contained fuel stolen from a Transnet fuel pipeline in December last year.

The alleged theft was detected when fuel pressure dropped in the area between Waltloo and Kendal in Silverton.

On searching the area, Transnet officials and security guards came across the truck and tanker, Nkwalase said.

The driver attempted to flee but officers gave chase and he was arrested.

Shady Mhlanga, 44, is in custody and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on 27 June 2023.

The truck, which is worth around R600 000, was seized, Nkwalase added.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the preservation order on Wednesday.


