JUST IN | Golden Arrow gets interim interdict to prevent taxi stayaway attacks

The Western Cape High Court on Sunday granted an interim order against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to stop violent attacks against Golden Arrow Bus Services.

In an urgent application, Judge Patrick Gamble ordered that Santaco and its members make sure GABS and its passengers are not intimidated, threatened or harassed.

The order came into effect immediately after the brief proceedings which began at 12.30.

GABS chairperson Yunis Shaik said that since the stayaway began the company has lost six buses, each worth millions, that came under attack.

On Thursday, Santaco's affiliates suddenly withdrew services, leaving taxi commuters stranded without transport home.

Since then wide-spread incidents of stone-throwing and arson, have been reported.



