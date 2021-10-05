Golf courses in Cape Town eyed for housing developments - DA leader

1h ago

Protesters want empty fields, golf courses, bowling greens and parking lots across well-located areas and threaten that in their next protest they will not leave until Ian Neilson “comes out to account”. (file)
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen says he has tasked the City of Cape Town to release golf courses for the development of housing. 
  • Steenhuisen adds the rapid rate of urbanisation is not only restricted to Cape Town, but to the rest of the continent as well. 
  • The mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, says as part of the City's approved human settlements strategy, all suitable municipal land will be assessed. 

Golf courses have been eyed as potential sites for the development of housing in Cape Town.

In an interview on Newzroom Afrika, DA leader John Steenhuisen said he had tasked the City of Cape Town to release golf courses for housing. 

"We are looking at accessing golf courses within the City's urban edges. There are places where you have a proliferation of golf courses. We have tasked the City to look at how we can release those well-located pieces of land to use for mixed-use developments where people can live, work and play within the urban edge."

He added this would enable residents to access existing services. 

"School opportunities are already there, health services are already there and of course access to economic opportunities." 

Steenhuisen said the rapid rate of urbanisation was not only restricted to Cape Town, but to the rest of the continent as well. 

"Rapid urbanisation is happening far faster than government can keep up with. As small municipalities in rural areas collapse under the weight of neglect and poor services, people migrate to urban areas where they can access those services." 

He added not every piece of land could be used for housing opportunities. 

"It makes more commercial sense to get more cash in so that you have more cash to spend on providing more units." 

In June, News24 reported the City had eyed the King David Mowbray Golf Club as a potential site for development.

The proposal was in the draft integrated spatial development framework for the Table Bay Planning District.

In February last year, the City announced it planned on leasing 45 hectares of public land to the Rondebosch Golf Club rather than using it for housing development.

Housing activists handed over more than 1 660 objections from the public against the decision to renew the lease.

The mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said as part of the City's approved human settlements strategy, all suitable municipal land would be assessed. 

This includes golf courses as well as mixed-use areas to determine which could be developed for affordable housing, among other uses. 

"A consolidated land pipeline is being developed to aid forward planning, including prioritising municipal land for well-located affordable housing. The City thus already has an active strategy and programme in place," Booi added. 

