GOOD and Cape Coloured Congress are neck-and-neck in Cape Town votes

Marvin Charles
  • The GOOD party and the Cape Coloured Congress are raking in Cape Town votes.
  • As of 21:00 the GOOD party sat at 4.46% of votes and the CCC sat with 4.23% of votes.
  • The DA continues to maintain a large voter margin. 

While results from the City of Cape Town slowly trickle in, the GOOD party and the Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) are neck-and-neck with one another.

As of 21:00 the GOOD party had 4.46% of the votes and the CCC had 4.23% of votes. The current results indicate that the CCC received 28 375 votes, while the GOOD party has received 29 863 so far. The CCC and GOOD have a close voter margin even though the GOOD party has heavyweights such as Patricia de Lille and Pieter de Villers. 

The DA continues to maintain a large voter margin. 

The CCC who touted its leader Fadiel Adams as its mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town spent most of the time leading into the elections actively highlighting the plight faced by many communities, especially those on the Cape Flats.

Fadiel Adams vyes for Cape Town mayor job
Fadiel Adams vyes for Cape Town mayor job
News24 Marvin Charles

Adams who is known for starting the group Gatvol Capetonian aimed to disrupt the current political landscape specifically in Cape Town. 

"Since the inception of [the] CCC we have been actively highlighting the atrocities faced by many communities especially those on the Cape Flats. CCC was born out of Gatvol Capetonian, and we have been working in our communities since 2018, seven days a week. We are definitely not like other political parties that only pop up weeks before an election. We don't make any promises to our communities, but we serve them even though we are not in council yet," he said. 

The results further show the EFF gained support of 3.03% in stark contrast to the 2016 municipal elections when the party only received a mere 1.37% of support. 

But talks of a coalition for the GOOD party are rife, however, they are mum on who they would like to get into bed with. 

The party's general secretary Brett Herron said: "If the election results in no party achieving an outright majority we will engage with other parties about forming a government. Our agreement to form a government in partnership with another party, or with other parties, will be guided by our electoral mandate and we will not enter coalitions for positions or for expediency."

Brett Herron
GOOD mayoral candidate for Cape Town addressed the Cape Town Press Club.
News24 Jan Gerber

Currently there are 14 hung councils, while three areas have an outright majority council.

The Electoral Commissions of South Africa (IEC) Western Cape provincial officer Michael Hendrickse said they aim to do the final results tally on Wednesday. 

