GOOD demands that Alan Winde take action against Madikizela over Public Protector findings

Marvin Charles
Brett Herron and members of the GOOD Party picket outside Western Cape Provincial Parliament, calling for action on the Public Protector's finding on Bonginkosi Madikizela.
  • GOOD picketed outside the provincial legislature to demand Alan Winde find Bonginkosi Madikizela in breach of the Executive Ethics Code.
  • Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that Madikizela wilfully made false statements about GOOD MPL Brett Herron.
  • Madikizela is applying for a review, in order to have the report set aside.

Pressure is mounting on Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to take immediate action against suspended Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

On Thursday, the GOOD Party held a picket outside the provincial legislature to demand that Winde find Madikizela in breach of the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code.

GOOD general secretary, Brett Herron, led the picket and said Winde should act on the Public Protector's finding against Madikizela.

READ | Public Protector finds Western Cape MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela guilty of violating ethics code

Last month, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that Madikizela wilfully made false and misleading statements about Herron in the legislature.

Madikizela told the provincial legislature that housing projects, which Herron had initiated when he was part of the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee, had been halted.

"Instead of withdrawing the false statement and apologising to the legislature and the complainant, the MEC tried to change the obvious meaning of his statement in question and blamed the false statement on his limitations to converse in English.

"Therefore, the MEC's conduct was inconsistent with the integrity of his office and not in the best interests of government," Gcaleka said at the time.

READ | Madikizela and Mazzone: What effect will it have on the DA?

The acting Public Protector found Madikizela had known these statements were false, and ruled that Winde should take the relevant action.

Herron said: "Madikizela has not denied his lies, but has indicated he intends taking the Public Protector's report on review – on a technicality. Winde must explain how his Cabinet of integrity can include a MEC who has been caught out lying to the Parliament they account to."

Madikizela has been suspended as MEC and voluntarily stepped aside as provincial leader, pending an investigation into his qualifications.

Madikizela has since said he will be applying for a review to have the report set aside.

He referred queries to the premier's office.

Brett Herron | The Public Protector's report on Madikizela's lies will reverberate

Winde told News24 he submitted a copy of the report by the acting Public Protector to the provincial legislature.

"In terms of the way forward, I noted that I had afforded Minister Madikizela one month to launch his application to the High Court to review and set aside the Public Protector's report. That application may result in the Public Protector's report being declared unlawful.

"If the MEC fails to launch his application within one month, or does, then after that application, I will determine what action to take against MEC Madikizela. I have also advised the Public Protector accordingly," he said.

