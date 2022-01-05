GOOD party calls on Cele to investigate City of Cape Town's 'rogue' police structure

In a letter to the police minister, the GOOD party challenges the legality of Cape Town's SSIU.

They have called on the investigation into the special unit.

Then Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, attempted to shut down the unit in 2017.

The GOOD party has requested that Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sithole investigate the legality of the City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU).

In a letter from the party sent on 23 December, GOOD secretary-general, Brett Herron described the SSIU as a "rogue and dangerous arrogation of unlawful policing, security and intelligence powers by the City of Cape Town".

He added that the SSIU operated outside the parameters of the Police Act and, unlike the municipal police service, was not subject to provincial oversight.

Herron said:

If the SSIU has a legitimate purpose then there is no reason for it to be operating outside of the Metro Police, immune from oversight.

According to Herron, the structure appeared to be modelled on the national Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The SIU reported directly to the president, who was constitutionally empowered to proclaim investigations.

In the Cape Town version, the president's role was performed by mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

"In the Cape Town version, the president's role is performed by mayco member JP Smith. [...] There is no constitutional provision for special investigations units reporting to city councillors," said Herron.

According to the GOOD party, Cele needed to step in urgently since they felt the provincial DA government would not.

Smith said the unit was reopened after then mayor Patricia de Lille, failed to permanently shut it down in 2017.

"We've obtained legal opinion that confirms that SSIU functions well within the law and is the same as the investigative units in Johannesburg created under the ANC there," he said.

Smith, however, stated that the SSIU had never reported to a politician and reported to an executive director, same as all other line departments.

"It doesn't answer to a politician. It has no relationship to any politician. It answers through the normal chain of command to a manager who answers to a director who answers to the executive director," said Smith.