56m ago

add bookmark

GOOD party calls on Cele to investigate City of Cape Town's 'rogue' police structure

accreditation
Alexander Brand and Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brett Herron
Brett Herron
_Melinda Stuurman
  • In a letter to the police minister, the GOOD party challenges the legality of Cape Town's SSIU.
  • They have called on the investigation into the special unit.
  • Then Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, attempted to shut down the unit in 2017.

The GOOD party has requested that Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sithole investigate the legality of the City of Cape Town's Safety and Security Investigation Unit (SSIU).

In a letter from the party sent on 23 December, GOOD secretary-general, Brett Herron described the SSIU as a "rogue and dangerous arrogation of unlawful policing, security and intelligence powers by the City of Cape Town".

He added that the SSIU operated outside the parameters of the Police Act and, unlike the municipal police service, was not subject to provincial oversight.

Herron said:

If the SSIU has a legitimate purpose then there is no reason for it to be operating outside of the Metro Police, immune from oversight.

According to Herron, the structure appeared to be modelled on the national Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The SIU reported directly to the president, who was constitutionally empowered to proclaim investigations.

In the Cape Town version, the president's role was performed by mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.

"In the Cape Town version, the president's role is performed by mayco member JP Smith. [...] There is no constitutional provision for special investigations units reporting to city councillors," said Herron.

According to the GOOD party, Cele needed to step in urgently since they felt the provincial DA government would not.

READ MORE | The DA has a corruption, money laundering accused on their candidate list in Cape Town

Smith said the unit was reopened after then mayor Patricia de Lille, failed to permanently shut it down in 2017.

"We've obtained legal opinion that confirms that SSIU functions well within the law and is the same as the investigative units in Johannesburg created under the ANC there," he said.

Smith, however, stated that the SSIU had never reported to a politician and reported to an executive director, same as all other line departments.

"It doesn't answer to a politician. It has no relationship to any politician. It answers through the normal chain of command to a manager who answers to a director who answers to the executive director," said Smith.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgoodpolitics
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.77
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.40
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.86
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.4%
Gold
1,822.84
+0.5%
Silver
23.11
+0.3%
Palladium
1,913.61
+2.3%
Platinum
997.64
+2.2%
Brent Crude
80.00
+1.3%
Top 40
68,367
-0.1%
All Share
75,061
+0.0%
Resource 10
72,599
+0.3%
Industrial 25
96,509
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,290
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo