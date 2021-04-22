Good showing for ANC in by-elections, but steady growth for EFF

By-elections were held in 14 wards across six provinces on Wednesday, while one was cancelled due to a court order.

The ANC stood its ground and gained two wards from the DA and the IFP.

The EFF and some smaller parties showed good growth.

The ANC had the best performance in Wednesday's by-elections, the first since November, holding onto all of its wards and winning two more.

The EFF continued its upward trend, and although their candidates didn't win any wards, they managed to build support in wards where they had little before.

Although it held onto one of its wards in Cape Town, the DA lost a crucial one in the hotly contested Knysna, and failed to make inroads in the Northern Cape.

In Knysna's Hornlee ward, Lorraine Opperman enabled the ANC to win the ward off the DA.

Opperman defected from the DA to the ANC after voting with the ANC to retain the Cope mayor. Her election has tipped the scales in favour of the ANC coalition, which is now in charge with a majority of one seat.

ANC picked up a lot of the COPE/PBI/ICOSA voters and hurt the DA in their stronghold around the Koinonia Church. A reminder that Hornlee is where COPE did best in the 2019 elections. They did not contest the by-election. — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) April 22, 2021

Elections analyst Wayne Sussman tweeted that the ANC managed to pick up some of the votes from Cope, the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners and Icosa, which didn't run in the election. It also hurt the DA in its stronghold around the Koinonia Church.

He tweeted that Hornlee was where Cope performed best in the 2019 elections, but it didn't contest this by-election.

The ANC held onto a number of wards. This included Steinkopf Vioolsdrift in the Nama Khoi Municipality and Bankhara Bodulong in Ga-Segonyana, both in the Northern Cape; Kwa-Mandlenkosi Town Centre in Beaufort West in the Western Cape; Sakhile in Lekwa, Mpumalanga; Segwaelane Sonop in Madibeng, North West; and Sekgosese in Greater Letaba, Limpopo.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC managed to hang onto Kromhoek Tembeni in the Umzimkhulu Municipality; Mpumalanga Hammarsdale in eThekwini; Ixopo Mariathal in the Ubuhlebezwe Municipality; and Qwabe Mthandeni in the Maphumulo Municipality, where it also won the rural ward of Indukwende from the IFP.

ANC takes Ward 5 (Indukwende) from the IFP in Maphumulo in iLembe in KZN. ANC 48% (35%) IFP 46% (62%) EFF 6% (2%). Poll 47% (67%). Big pickup for the ANC in this rural ward. They won by 32 votes. — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) April 22, 2021

The DA managed to hold onto Delft (ward 20) in Cape Town, but it was the newcomer Cape Coloured Congress, with 19% of the vote, that showed promise here.

CCC did really well in the majority coloured parts of the ward-31% in Eindhoven, 28-29% in Voorbrug &26% in a Delft VD. EFF did very well in other voting districts-Factories 45% (6%), Delft South 31% (8%) Delft South-Simunye 21% (5%). The DA did win a Delft South VD off the ANC — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) April 22, 2021

The IFP held onto Lindelani in KwaDukuza, but lost votes to its former representative Aubrey Baardman, who ran as an independent and got 15% of the votes. It also lost votes to newcomer party the Independent Alliance, whose candidate got 9% of the votes.

The EFF showed good growth in Delft, Sakhile and a number of KwaZulu-Natal wards, like Kromhoek Tembeni, Mpumalanga Hammarsdale (an ANC stronghold) and Ixopo Mariathal.

IFP hold Ward 5 (Lindelani) in KwaDukuza in iLembe in KZN. IFP 39% (55%) ANC 35% (44%) Ind-Baardman 15% Independent Alliance 9% EFF 1% (1%) Al-Jamah 1%. Poll 54% (71%). IFP win by 82 votes. Baardman, a former IFP cllr and the IA stymied the IFP in Section 26. Crucial IFP hold — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) April 22, 2021

Sussman has predicted that the Patriotic Alliance, which had well-known politician Truman Prince campaigning for it, could make inroads in ANC and DA areas in Beaufort West in October's local government elections after getting a good percentage of votes there.

The SABC reported that the by-election in Buffalo City's ward 20 was cancelled. This came after former ANC councillor in the ward, Ntombizodwa Gamnca, obtained a court interdict against her expulsion from the council by Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha in January.

She was expelled after she was found guilty of robbery and intimidation and fined R10 000 by the East London Magistrate's Court. She has also allegedly been implicated in the sale of government-subsidised houses.