GOOD suspends Witzenberg councillor from party, pending finalisation of 'sex party' probe

The GOOD party has suspended Witzenberg deputy mayor and member Felicity Klazen from all party activities.

This comes after an independent investigation found she was in breach of the party's constitution and code of conduct.

The investigation looked at allegations of misconduct by its members which affected the party's performance during a by-election last year.

The GOOD party has suspended Witzenberg deputy mayor Felicity Klazen from all party activities, pending the finalisation of the party's internal disciplinary processes against her.

The party said on Friday afternoon it had decided to suspend Klazen, a member of GOOD and part of the Witzenberg municipality coalition, following an independent investigation and the recent finding of a disciplinary hearing that she was guilty of breaching the party’s Constitution and Code of Conduct.

The party's general secretary Brett Herron said: "This is a suspension pending the finalisation of the internal disciplinary processes, which have not yet concluded. Klazen’s rights, in terms of the GOOD Constitution and our disciplinary processes, are not affected by this suspension."

Last year, the GOOD party decided to appoint an independent investigator to get to the bottom of allegations of misconduct against its members.

The "misconduct" was said to have affected the party's performance in a by-election in Witzenberg at the time.

News24 Analysis | Steenhuisen vs Phalatse: The battle to steer the DA toward 2024

The party said its national management committee had resolved to appoint investigators to look into all complaints received by the party relating to Witzenberg.

According to reports, disgruntled volunteers, who were part of the campaign, gave detailed statements about party members allegedly involved in sexting, partying and "sex parties" instead of garnering votes. It is understood the election campaign cost the party R200 000.

GOOD only managed to garner 10% of the vote - a decline compared to the previous local government election results in the same ward.

Klazen's suspension is from all party activities, which includes, but not limited to: - Contacting any GOOD member for any purposes whatsoever; - Attending GOOD meetings or events; - Arranging any GOOD activities, meetings or events; - Representing GOOD at any event or activity; - Posting of any comment or post on social media or keeping any social media site or group active during the suspension period.

Herron said Klazen would continue to represent GOOD in the Witzenberg Council, and her suspension from GOOD activities does not affect her official council duties.

"As difficult as these decisions are, GOOD's leadership will continue to evidence good governance, good practice and ethical leadership without fear or favour," he said.

Comment from Klazen will be added once received.