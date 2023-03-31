1h ago

Share

GOOD suspends Witzenberg councillor from party, pending finalisation of 'sex party' probe

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
GOOD party's Brett Herron.
GOOD party's Brett Herron.
Jan Gerber
  • The GOOD party has suspended Witzenberg deputy mayor and member Felicity Klazen from all party activities. 
  • This comes after an independent investigation found she was in breach of the party's constitution and code of conduct. 
  • The investigation looked at allegations of misconduct by its members which affected the party's performance during a by-election last year. 

The GOOD party has suspended Witzenberg deputy mayor Felicity Klazen from all party activities, pending the finalisation of the party's internal disciplinary processes against her.

The party said on Friday afternoon it had decided to suspend Klazen, a member of GOOD and part of the Witzenberg municipality coalition, following an independent investigation and the recent finding of a disciplinary hearing that she was guilty of breaching the party’s Constitution and Code of Conduct.  

The party's general secretary Brett Herron said: "This is a suspension pending the finalisation of the internal disciplinary processes, which have not yet concluded. Klazen’s rights, in terms of the GOOD Constitution and our disciplinary processes, are not affected by this suspension."

Last year, the GOOD party decided to appoint an independent investigator to get to the bottom of allegations of misconduct against its members.

The "misconduct" was said to have affected the party's performance in a by-election in Witzenberg at the time.

News24 Analysis | Steenhuisen vs Phalatse: The battle to steer the DA toward 2024

The party said its national management committee had resolved to appoint investigators to look into all complaints received by the party relating to Witzenberg. 

According to reports, disgruntled volunteers, who were part of the campaign, gave detailed statements about party members allegedly involved in sexting, partying and "sex parties" instead of garnering votes. It is understood the election campaign cost the party R200 000.

GOOD only managed to garner 10% of the vote - a decline compared to the previous local government election results in the same ward. 

Klazen's suspension is from all party activities, which includes, but not limited to:

- Contacting any GOOD member for any purposes whatsoever;

- Attending GOOD meetings or events;

- Arranging any GOOD activities, meetings or events;

- Representing GOOD at any event or activity;

- Posting of any comment or post on social media or keeping any social media site or group active during the suspension period.

Herron said Klazen would continue to represent GOOD in the Witzenberg Council, and her suspension from GOOD activities does not affect her official council duties.  

"As difficult as these decisions are, GOOD's leadership will continue to evidence good governance, good practice and ethical leadership without fear or favour," he said. 

Comment from Klazen will be added once received. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
goodbrett herronwestern capecape townpoliticscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
18% - 462 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
49% - 1263 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
33% - 848 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

10h ago

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.81
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.96
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.32
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.91
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
993.08
+1.3%
Palladium
1,467.64
-0.7%
Gold
1,970.77
-0.5%
Silver
24.09
+0.8%
Brent Crude
79.27
+1.3%
Top 40
70,498
-0.8%
All Share
76,100
-0.8%
Resource 10
66,234
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,950
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,496
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

29 Mar

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

22 Mar

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

8h ago

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo