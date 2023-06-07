1h ago

Share

GOOD tells Nelson Mandela Bay mayor his days are numbered

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Gary Van Niekerk. Photo: Lulama Zenzile
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Gary Van Niekerk. Photo: Lulama Zenzile
  • The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro held its first council meeting with the newly elected mayor, Gary van Niekerk, at the helm on Wednesday. 
  • Van Niekerk was announcing his plans for his first 100 days in office.
  • GOOD, however, told the new mayor not to get too comfortable in his job.

A GOOD councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Metro ripped into newly elected mayor, Gary van Niekerk, on Wednesday telling him not to worry about his next 100 days in office because he "won't even be here in 30 days."

Lawrence Troon practically stole the show during a full sitting of the NMB council when he alluded to the fact that Van Niekerk's days in office were numbered.

Van Niekerk, president of the Northern Alliance (NA), was announcing his plans for his first 100 days in office when Troon started criticising him.  

"It is just a matter of time before he is out," Troon said.

Troon went on to explain that the leader of the NA had to serve a term of two years, and since Van Niekerk was elected in March 2021, a conference was supposed to be held in March this year already.

Troon claims that Van Niekerk found a way to have the conference postponed for another six months because he was afraid that his party's branches might vote him out.

READ | Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government 'strong', despite talk of cracks behind the scenes

"There has been infighting with him and members of his party and they can see that he has no leadership skills. His personal life is also falling apart. If he is voted out as leader of his party, he can no longer be mayor," Troon snapped.

He added that GOOD was not interested in what Van Niekerk had to say about his plans for the metro because it carried no weight.

Amid thunderous laughter from the floor, Troon said:

You don't have to worry about the 100 days because you won't even be here in 30 days.

Troon also refused to address Van Niekerk as mayor instead addressing ANC councillor Buyelwa Mafaya as the "the real mayor".

Hitting back, Van Niekerk said Troon's claims were "utter nonsense" and referred to the constitution of the NA.

The mayor explained that the highest decision-making body between conferences was the party's federal executive committee (FEC). 

"At a meeting of the full FEC it was decided that our conference be postponed. Why councillor Troon is concerned about what is going on in the NA when he is a member of the GOOD party, is beyond me," he said.

He criticised Troon for "seeking relevance". 

"Nobody pays attention to him and he is seeking relevance using my name. What is better than to try and smear the name of the president of another party, who also happens to be the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay?"

Van Niekerk added that Troon's comments were always below the belt.

"This is not why we are here. You are in council to represent your community," Van Niekerk said.

Regarding his 100-day plan, Van Niekerk said job creation, curbing vandalism and crime and addressing infrastructure challenges were top on his list of priorities.

He said a critical goal was to create more than 100 jobs for the youth in the trade and export industry during the first 100 days.

READ | DA Joburg caucus gets new leader as party gears-up for a regional leadership battle

Focus will also be placed on curbing vandalism, which has been rife in the metro, especially since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

According to Van Niekerk, the city's R300 million CCTV system that was installed during the 2010 Soccer World Cup, is in disuse while criminals are running rampant.

"I have tasked the city manager and chief financial officer to identify a budget in order for us to appoint a contractor to get that system up and running again. 

"We will refurbish the control room as the first priority by 4 July, [and install] 200 cameras per month in the first 100 days, which accounts for 50%. All our cameras can be operational by Christmas," the mayor said.

Van Niekerk added that shotspotter technology that has been operating only in the gang-infested Helenvale area will be rolled out to other areas to monitor shooting activities.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Gary van Niekerk, during the council meeting on Wednesday.
Group of people sitting at tables.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Council meeting sits on Wednesday.
Photos: Candice Bezuidenhout

The first three months will also see the establishment of "Operation GatVol", which will zoom into the pothole problem in the metro.

The aim is to fill 5 600 potholes, which is 56 potholes a day.

Road markings, 300 speed humps and 360 stop signs will also be painted.

Nondumiso Qwazi from the EFF, warned Van Niekerk that the party would hold him accountable for what he says.

"Remember that we are not friends. We are friends with people on the ground who require services," Qwazi told the mayor.

"We also just want to give the mayor a kind warning: As you move forward with your plan, always check behind you to see if your mayoral committee is still behind you," he said.

Van Niekerk emphasised that he is very much confident in his coalition government and does not need to watch what happens with his mayoral committee. 

"Everybody has my back and we are sticking together," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nelson mandela bay municipalitylawrence troongary van niekerkgqeberhaeastern capelocal governmentpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 886 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
24% - 1207 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 3036 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

7h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

6h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.11
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.78
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.46
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.72
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,019.72
-1.9%
Palladium
1,389.89
-1.3%
Gold
1,942.57
-1.1%
Silver
23.48
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,833
+0.3%
All Share
77,126
+0.4%
Resource 10
70,231
+1.0%
Industrial 25
103,486
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,357
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo