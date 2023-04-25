1h ago

'Goodbye, I will see you', smiling serial rapist bids father farewell as he awaits sentencing

Ntwaagae Seleka
Sentencing of the Tsakane graveyard serial rapist has been postponed until next week.
"Goodbye. I will see you."

Convicted serial rapist Abel Lebele, 43, whispered and smiled to his father as he was led to the holding cells of the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Benoni Magistrate's Court to await sentencing.

He said so as his father, who was accompanied by other men, was seated next to one of his rape victims.

Lebele was convicted of four counts of rape and four counts of kidnapping. He is expected to be sentenced next Tuesday.

However, the matter could not proceed because Judge Portia Phahlane had an engagement with fellow judges, and Lebele's lawyer, advocate Letau Kgokane, was ill.

Wearing a grey and black tracksuit, the convicted serial rapist smiled and winked as he was escorted back to the holding cells.

"The matter was expected to proceed for sentencing today (Tuesday). Unfortunately, your advocate had to see a doctor to be fit before we could move. There is also a gathering for all judges in Gauteng [that I have to attend]," the judge told Lebele.

"The matter will proceed next week. It is fair for the defence to take time to rest and take medication. Your lawyer is under medication. I apologise for the inconvenience caused by the delay. I know many [people] came here thinking the matter would proceed. I can assure the accused that the matter will be finalised next week," said Phahlane said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said they expected the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

"Lebele committed gruesome crimes against his victims, including young children. The minimum prescribed sentence for such is life imprisonment," said Mahanjana.

Lebele, dubbed the Tsakane graveyard serial rapist, kidnapped and raped his victims at the cemetery between January 2017 and August 2019. The victims were aged 7, 13, 16 and 32.

He pleaded guilty to the offences.

"During his guilty plea, Lebele told the court that he targeted his victims on their way to school or home. He also revealed that he would grab and drag them to Tsakane Cemetery, where he raped them," Mahanjana said.

"Lebele met one of his [underaged] victims on 19 January 2017. The child was on her way to school when he called and told her to come to collect sweets. The [girl] refused and started running. Lebele chased, caught and dragged her to the cemetery, where he raped and left her.

"The 32-year-old woman was carrying her 2-year-old child on her back when she was accosted by Lebele and raped on 19 August 2019. He pushed the 2-year-old to the ground and proceeded to rape the mother," Mahanjana added.

Prosecutor advocate Lawrence Sivhidzho told the court Lebele had two previous convictions.

In 2008, he was convicted and sentenced for robbery. In 2015, he was convicted and sentenced for theft. Both sentences were suspended.

He will be back in court on 3 May.


