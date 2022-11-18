'Goodbye my lollipop': Teacher bids farewell to Bloemfontein pupil mauled to death by pit bull

Emotions ran high during the funeral of the Free State boy mauled to death by a pit bull.

A neighbour described the fear of living in a community that has pit bulls.

His teacher described him as a loving and energetic pupil.

"Sleep tight, my lollipop. The hug I received from you is gone."

Those were the words of emotional Roseview Primary School deputy principal Thandeka Masiza at the funeral of one of his pupils, Olebogeng Mosime, who was mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull.

Masiza battled tears during the funeral of the Grade 3 boy in Mangaung on Friday.

Addressing the packed Apostolic Faith Mission Church, Masiza described Olebogeng as a bubbly child who loved giving hugs to his teachers and peers.

"He was a special child. He and his fellow pupils loved each other. They loved their teachers. I am going to miss his daily morning hug.

"His death came as a shock. The day before his untimely death, we had a prize-giving ceremony at the school honouring our children. He was there excited as usual.

"The following day, we were crying. This is a huge wound. It would take time to heal. We need to learn to live with wounds and this immense pain. It is a cut from the heart.

"Olebogeng left with one of our heart's parts. My heart is heavy. Sleep tight, my lollipop," said Masiza.

The family's neighbour, Nozi Manyana, added the boy's death pained the neighbourhood.

"We are pained. I can't believe I'm the one to comfort my neighbours. I was present when it happened. It isn't easy. God knows why this happened.

"God chose his day to depart this world. As neighbours, we should respect and advise each other. But it is wrong when other neighbours are pompous and refuse to assist when called.

"They did so when Olebogeng's family needed them."

Manyana said the boy's death must change the behaviour of some in their neighbourhood.

"He was a loving child. He loved soccer. He played with my grandson. He didn't want to play anything except soccer. He loved soccer balls."

She added his death had left the neighbourhood worried about its safety, saying they feared vicious dogs that some owners kept in their yards.

"Today, we can't allow our kids to play outside because of what happened. We are afraid for our safety and their safety," said Manyana.

Olebogeng's funeral was attended by young and old.

Some of his fellow pupils and teachers cried as speakers were describing him.

Olebogeng died on 12 November when a neighbour's pit bull mauled him at his parents' home in Bloemfontein. The dog went through a palisade and hid in the family garage.

It dragged him by his throat, ultimately killing him.