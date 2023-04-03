1h ago

Share

Gordin was 'full of life, well-read, and had a distinct sense of humour' - Sanef

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jeremy Gordin.
Jeremy Gordin.
Twitter/Politicsweb
  • Jeremy Gordin was murdered in his Parkview home on Friday. 
  • Sanef said Gordin did not hold back punches when it needed to be thrown. 
  • Gauteng police said Gordin was found on the floor, with blood splattered all over the room.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) conveyed its condolences to the family and friends of veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin, who was murdered at his Parkview home in Johannesburg on Friday night.  

Quoting the famous American guitarist, Jimi Hendrix - "I'm the one that's got to die when it's time for me to die, so let me live my life the way I want to" – because, as Sanef said, Gordin lived his life "the way he wanted to".  

"He was known not to hold back punches when they needed to be thrown. He was full of life, well-read, and had a distinct sense of humour.

"Gordin's callous murder should not only be merely condemned, but we also call on the SA Police Service to do more to find and arrest the murderous thugs who killed him. Sanef continues to be concerned about the rising number of attacks on journalists and news crews," it said.

Gordin was born in Pretoria in 1952 and attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, as well as Unisa.

READ | Retired journalist Jeremy Gordin killed in his home

He was formerly the associate editor of The Sunday Independent and the author of Zuma: A Biography.

In recent years, he was a regular columnist for Politicsweb.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a family friend, who checked up on Gordin after his family in Cape Town could not reach him, found the main house's back door locked and the key in the lock on the outside.

Masondo said:

She entered the house and discovered that it was ransacked. The deceased was found on the floor with injuries to the body and blood splattered all over the room.

"Police were contacted, a preliminary investigation was conducted, and it was discovered that the television and the deceased's motor vehicle were stolen," Masondo said.

Masondo said no one had been arrested.

In a statement released on Monday, the acting director-general of the government communication and information system, Michael Currin, conveyed his condolences to Gordin's family, friends and colleagues.

"He will be remembered for his generosity, humour, knowledge of literature and history, and the numerous lives he touched, in addition to his outstanding contribution to journalism in South Africa.

"The government is confident law enforcement authorities will expedite the investigation to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for the death of our late, esteemed journalist face the full might of the law," Currin said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefjeremy gordingautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
18% - 1290 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
50% - 3493 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
32% - 2216 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.80
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.06
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.39
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
989.90
+0.3%
Palladium
1,454.18
-0.5%
Gold
1,989.64
+1.0%
Silver
23.99
-0.5%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
70,959
+0.7%
All Share
76,615
+0.7%
Resource 10
66,955
+1.1%
Industrial 25
103,235
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,666
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get...

3h ago

PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get youth off the streets
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm

31 Mar

This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm
Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung...

31 Mar

Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung transplant
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

4h ago

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo