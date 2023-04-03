Gordin was 'full of life, well-read, and had a distinct sense of humour' - Sanef

Jeremy Gordin was murdered in his Parkview home on Friday.

Sanef said Gordin did not hold back punches when it needed to be thrown.

Gauteng police said Gordin was found on the floor, with blood splattered all over the room.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) conveyed its condolences to the family and friends of veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin, who was murdered at his Parkview home in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Quoting the famous American guitarist, Jimi Hendrix - "I'm the one that's got to die when it's time for me to die, so let me live my life the way I want to" – because, as Sanef said, Gordin lived his life "the way he wanted to".

"He was known not to hold back punches when they needed to be thrown. He was full of life, well-read, and had a distinct sense of humour.

"Gordin's callous murder should not only be merely condemned, but we also call on the SA Police Service to do more to find and arrest the murderous thugs who killed him. Sanef continues to be concerned about the rising number of attacks on journalists and news crews," it said.

Gordin was born in Pretoria in 1952 and attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, as well as Unisa.

He was formerly the associate editor of The Sunday Independent and the author of Zuma: A Biography.

In recent years, he was a regular columnist for Politicsweb.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a family friend, who checked up on Gordin after his family in Cape Town could not reach him, found the main house's back door locked and the key in the lock on the outside.

Masondo said:

She entered the house and discovered that it was ransacked. The deceased was found on the floor with injuries to the body and blood splattered all over the room.

"Police were contacted, a preliminary investigation was conducted, and it was discovered that the television and the deceased's motor vehicle were stolen," Masondo said.

Masondo said no one had been arrested.

In a statement released on Monday, the acting director-general of the government communication and information system, Michael Currin, conveyed his condolences to Gordin's family, friends and colleagues.

"He will be remembered for his generosity, humour, knowledge of literature and history, and the numerous lives he touched, in addition to his outstanding contribution to journalism in South Africa.

"The government is confident law enforcement authorities will expedite the investigation to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for the death of our late, esteemed journalist face the full might of the law," Currin said.