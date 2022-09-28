8h ago

add bookmark

Government advises travellers to get insurance after another SA teacher dies in China

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siphosethu Mqokozo died after reportedly suffering an apparent panic attack while working as a teacher in China.
Siphosethu Mqokozo died after reportedly suffering an apparent panic attack while working as a teacher in China.
Supplied
  • Siposethu Mqokozo died while working as a teacher in China.
  • Her family now needs about R300 000 to repatriate her.
  • The 30-year-old teacher had a panic attack and died on the way to the hospital. 

As yet another family crowdfunds for their loved one's remains to be repatriated from China, the government has advised citizens to take out travel insurance when going overseas.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said it was important for South Africans travelling or living abroad to register with the local embassies.  

However, he stressed that it was not the department's duty to repatriate South Africans who died abroad. 

"That is why we encourage people to get travel insurance when they travel. That is what the consular services' policy says." 

Monyela said the country does not have a budget to repatriate people from foreign countries. 

READ | Family struggling to repatriate South African teacher who died in China

Siphosethu Mqokozo's family is currently asking for donations after she died while working as a teacher in China. 

Her sister Lubabalo Mqokozo said she last spoke to Siphosethu last Wednesday. 

On Thursday, Mqokozo was surprised to receive a call from the school informing her that her younger sister had died on her way to the hospital after having a panic attack.

Siphosethu was based in Yangzhou, in Jiangsu province.

She said:

We spoke, and she was doing fine. She told me that she was worried about teachers dying in China. She said she was worried that people don't get sick for long before they die.

The sisters were discussing the sudden death of Lusanda Sixaxeni, 27, who moved to China as an English teacher in 2019 after she graduated with a political science and psychology qualification from Nelson Mandela University.

Sixaxeni suddenly fell ill the week she was supposed to go back home to Mossel Bay in the Western Cape and was admitted to hospital in Beijing, where she died on 12 September. 

In another case, 27-year-old NomaQocwa Blackie, from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, went to China in 2017 to teach English.

She was found dead in her flat in Shanghai on 18 April this year.

Sixaxeni's family needs R400 000 to bring her back to South Africa.

Mqokozo and her family are in the same boat and are also seeking donations to repatriate Siphosethu. They need about R300 000 to transport her body back home.  

"Once she is at home we'll be fine. We will be able to bury her because we have burial societies and other arrangements." 

Siphosethu will be buried in Mount Frere, she said. 

READ | Body of SA teacher who died in China repatriated, family finally able to 'close this chapter'

Mqokozo said 30-year-old Siphosethu was the family breadwinner.

"She was younger than us, but we all looked to her. Now that she is gone, I don't know what will happen." 

Siphosethu studied education at the University of Johannesburg before moving to China in October 2019.

She said the school informed them it doesn't have insurance to repatriate her.

"They said they only have health insurance for going to hospital, but not to transport her back home." 

Mqokozo said that, according to the school, Siphosethu fell ill on Thursday and was taken to hospital.

She said: 

She then contacted her agent and asked that he come to the hospital to help with English translations. She got worse and was transported to another hospital in an ambulance. She died on the way there.

Mqokozo said her sister had not had a panic attack before.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dircosiphosethu mqokozochinasouth africahealthdiplomacygovernment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the impending replacement of the Eskom board?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, time for Eskom's new dawn!
5% - 213 votes
It’ll be new faces, same problems
49% - 2221 votes
Great - as long as they keep CEO André de Ruyter
46% - 2075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.27
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,650.22
+1.3%
Silver
18.67
+1.5%
Palladium
2,131.50
+2.7%
Platinum
850.42
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.27
+2.6%
Top 40
57,303
-0.6%
All Share
63,670
-0.6%
Resource 10
57,905
+1.6%
Industrial 25
78,214
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,087
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

5h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers

26 Sep

Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo