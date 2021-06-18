39m ago

add bookmark

Government can't have special Covid-19 dispensation for faith-based organisations - Dlamini-Zuma

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
GCIS
  • Government can't have a disaster management dispensation specific to faith-based organisations, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has said.
  • Cogta also explained why it regarded religious events as potential super-spreader events.
  • This didn't satisfy religious leaders attending the Portfolio Committee on Cogta on Thursday.

It is not possible for government to have a different disaster management dispensation for faith-based organisations, especially in the third wave of Covid-19 infections, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has said.

On Tuesday, several religious leaders complained to the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs about government's Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Some claimed the religious sector had been singled out.

On Thursday evening, Dlamini-Zuma responded.

She said the Disaster Management Act stated that the national executive was primarily responsible for managing the natural disaster, irrespective of whether a national disaster had been declared. She said the decisions were not necessarily taken by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Cogta was only implementing Cabinet decisions. Furthermore, provinces, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and traditional leaders would also have been consulted.

"The decisions that are taken are taken with regard to real scientific data, reduction in infections, or increase in infections, views expressed by relevant Cabinet ministers, views expressed by the advisory committee that advises the minister of health. So, all those things are taken into account," Dlamini-Zuma said.

"And we have seen that when the numbers are up, we cannot allow business as usual. When the numbers are down, the Cabinet has always tried to respond by allowing activities that would not be allowed when the numbers are too high."

She said Cabinet was also very aware and appreciative of faith-based organisations, that have cooperated well with government.

READ | 'We have to take precautions': Dlamini-Zuma encourages social distancing at Easter events

She said last year Easter and Eid couldn't be celebrated as usual. But this year, Cabinet increased the number of people who could attend gatherings during the Easter period as the number of infections wasn't too high.

She said it would not be possible for government to have a different dispensation for faith-based organisations, especially with the current number of infections.

"It would not be possible to say a faith-based organisation can go on as normal while others cannot go on as normal. It's not targeting faith-based organisations," Dlamini-Zuma added.

She used Youth Day, which is "normally celebrated in a big way", as an example, and said it had to be scaled down.

Dlamini-Zuma said:

It's not about targeting any particular group, particularly faith-based organisations. It's about saving lives.


She said President Cyril Ramaphosa had consulted faith-based organisations on several occasions.

During Tuesday's meeting, some religious leaders wanted "scientific proof" that religious gatherings were super-spreader events.

In a presentation, Ané Bruwer, the National Disaster Management Centre chief director for legislation and policy development, explained that the underlying rationale for the restrictions was "quite simply to prohibit gatherings of people until such time that infection rates are lower, the burden on the health system is lessened, and it is safe for the NCCC (National Coronavirus Command Council) to consider a change to the alert level or an easing of restrictions".

"Faith-based gatherings are difficult to regulate. Not only are congregants in close proximity to one another, but they act in community and share food and other things," read the presentation.

"While these acts of kindness and community are, in the ordinary course, to be lauded and promoted, the reality of the pandemic is they pose an enormous, even life-threatening risk, to congregants."

According to Cogta, there was an "unacceptably high risk that faith-based gatherings could turn into super-spreader events".

READ MORE | Clergy air their grievances about Covid-19 lockdown regulations

It used a big religious gathering in March 2020 in the Free State as an example.

"Religious gatherings are synonymous with singing, clapping hands, close proximity and hugging. This is all extremely risky behaviour that can easily lead to the spread of the virus," read the presentation.

Bruwer referred to an article in the Journal of Travel Medicine, which detailed how a single mass gathering resulted in the massive transmission of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia. Bruwer also mentioned an article by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention which documented that 122 choir members of a church became ill after attending choir practice for two and a half hours.

Dlamini-Zuma's remarks and the department's briefing did little to appease some of the religious leaders who attended the meeting. They remained sceptical that religious gatherings were super-spreader events when Covid-19 protocols were being observed. Several also pointed out that the event in the Free State took place before the lockdown or Covid-19 protocols were in place.

ACDP MP Steve Swart also took issue with government's continued use of the Free State event as an example.

"I was there. It was before the lockdown. Government keeps using it and it must be stopped!"

On occasion, committee chairperson Faith Muthambi had to remind the religious leaders that parliamentary decorum had to be maintained, including on the virtual platform's chatroom.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumacoronavirusreligionhealthlockdown
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 840 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 380 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3880 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
view
Rand - Dollar
14.11
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,785.19
+0.7%
Silver
26.17
+1.0%
Palladium
2,549.50
+2.4%
Platinum
1,068.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
73.08
-1.8%
Top 40
60,400
0.0%
All Share
66,586
0.0%
Resource 10
61,985
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,075
0.0%
Financial 15
13,266
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun 2021

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo