Division and race baiting in SA: Government is deeply disturbed, says Mabuza

Jan Gerber
Deputy President David Mabuza .(Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)
  • The government was deeply disturbed by recent events in Senekal, Deputy President David Mabuza told the NCOP.
  • He said if socio-economic disparities persisted, national unity would be deferred.
  • If land justice was not addressed, friction in farming communities would continue, Mabuza added.

The government was "deeply disturbed" by the recent events in Senekal, as well as the "degeneration into politics of race-baiting and divisive populism", Deputy President David Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

Referring to Senekal, ANC MP Nokuzola Ndongeni asked whether the implementation of any social cohesion activities would assist in calming the high level of emotions.

This after protests over the murder of farm manager Brendin Turner and public violence outside the court where his alleged killers appeared.

Mabuza said the events in Senekal were an indication the objective of building a non-racial country with unity across cultural diversity would remain deferred until socio-economic disparities have been addressed.

"That is why we reiterate the importance of steadfastly working towards addressing prevailing inequalities, because, if these inequalities are structurally deep, they can lead to serious polarisation that, in turn, will result in social and political instability," he added.

"For as long as deep inequalities exist, whether as a result of wealth or income disparities, and or extreme poverty, the mere hosting of cultural events will not produce a cohesive society."

Mabuza said divisions festered in hopelessness, therefore social cohesion hinged on the minimisation of economic inequalities.

To respond sustainably to events like those of Senekal, he added the country should focus on the consensus of values that shaped our nationhood, ensuring we worked towards economic inclusion and collective action in resolving social issues confronting the nation.

"We must confront the historical injustices that continue to threaten our peace and stability to enable us to move forward as one people, one nation and one South Africa."

He continued:

"We maintain that if we do not address the issue of land justice, we will be aiding in the cultivation of inevitable social friction that would pull us backwards instead of launching us into a prosperous and shared future."

EFF MP Mmabatho Mokause asked what the government was doing about the brutality meted out to black farm dwellers by white farmers.

Mabuza said the government had noted there were problems in the farming community, adding it had formed a committee, which included Police Minister Bheki Cele, that would visit all areas where there were "frictions".

Mokause was not pleased by this answer, and accused him of being afraid to confront "white arrogance".

NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo said it was not a point of order.

Mokause also complained about "white arrogance" when FF Plus MP Armand Cloete and DA whip in the NCOP Cathlene Labuschagne asked questions.

"We are not going to allow white arrogance!" she said while Labuschagne had the virtual floor.

"Who the hell are you, Mokause?" an unnamed MP responded.

Mabuza warned:

"We must be careful that we do not bring the sentiment of Senekal into this house."

Cloete warned about inflammatory statements and said an ANC Youth League spokesperson in the Free State said white people should leave South Africa. He asked whether Mabuza would move against members of his party who incited violence.

"I think we must take collective responsibility," Mabuza said, adding it was his responsibility to emphasise to young people in the ANC that it was a non-racial organisation.

"We don't really regard colour in the ANC," he said.

"We must, all of us, condemn racism. We must, all of us, condemn violence.

"Yes, we condemn, and we take a very dim view of all utterances that seeks to divide this nation."

Labuschagne said Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo were seen sitting cosy with EFF leader Julius Malema in the Senekal courtroom, and asked Mabuza if he thought this sent the "right image".

Mabuza said Malema, Dlodlo and Cele were colleagues in the National Assembly. 

"I don't think you should be worried about them seated together."

Concluding proceedings, Masondo said: "We have a responsibility to act in a way to ensure greater cohesion."

