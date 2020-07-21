57m ago

add bookmark

Government not scared of taxi operators, says MEC Mamabolo

Ntwaagae Seleka
Minibus taxis parked at a taxi rank.
Minibus taxis parked at a taxi rank.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says government is not scared of taxi operators.
  • This comes after government allowed short distance taxi operators to carry a 100% load of passengers, while long distance taxis are permitted to carry 70% loads.
  • Mamabolo said the taxi industry has been left to its own devices and a culture of lawlessness ensued.

Government is not afraid of the taxi industry and is not playing to the tune of operators.

Gauteng Transport MEC  Jacob Mamabolo reiterated this on Tuesday after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that short distance taxi operators could resume carrying a 100% load of passengers, while long distance taxis were permitted to carry 70% loads.

Many thought that government was afraid of the taxi industry and feared that the permission to load at full capacity could spread the coronavirus among passengers.

"As government, historically we have not played our part in the taxi industry. The taxi industry has been left to itself and the culture of 'the law of the jungle' emerged and that is why you see problems in the industry and rule of the barrel of the gun.

"With respect to Covid-19 and what people say that government is afraid of the taxi industry, it is not true. In Gauteng, we told taxi operators in a negotiated way not to increase fares. We have also impounded many vehicles for breaking Covid-19 regulations," said Mamabolo.

READ | Lockdown: Govt is negotiating with banks to prevent repossession of taxis, says Mbalula

He said they were also dealing with taxi violence in the province through all arms and organs of the state.

"We will fight where we have to, using the rule of law. The instruments of the law in this country, the capacity of law enforcement agencies and criminal justice as a whole, there is no way we can be scared of the taxi industry.

"The might of the state will prevail over the taxi industry. The issue we are missing is government has acknowledged the challenges of the taxi industry and its historic problems and the fact that we are not giving them a subsidy.

"There is no shred of evidence that can be produced that government is scared of the taxi industry. That is a perception and perhaps we have contributed to it. We are not scared of the taxi industry. There is no way that government is scared and there is no evidence to back that up," Mamabolo said. 

Related Links
New taxi laws ‘a joke’
Taxis now loading at full capacity
Covid-19: Mbalula urges taxi industry to reconsider decision to break lockdown laws
Read more on:
jacob maamabolojohannesburgpublic transport
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
53% - 10 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
32% - 6 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
16% - 3 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(+0.99)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
18.94
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1840.75
(+1.25)
Silver
21.01
(+5.60)
Platinum
878.01
(+4.07)
Brent Crude
43.35
(+0.37)
Palladium
2150.00
(+5.46)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

9h ago

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo