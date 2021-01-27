1h ago

add bookmark

Government reveals plans to control all transport under one economic regulator

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Government has plans to establish a single transport economic regulator.
Government has plans to establish a single transport economic regulator.
Papi Morake
  • The proposed Economic Regulation of Transport Bill seeks to establish a single economic regulator for all transport operators.
  • The Department of Transport (DOT) is planning to have the regulator fully operational within the next five years.
  • The Bill is currently before Parliament.

Government is planning to consolidate all economic regulation of transport within a single entity and framework policy.

If the Department of Transport (DOT) has its way, the plan could be realised within the next five years.

The Economic Regulation of Transport Bill, which details the framework for the envisaged regulator, is currently before Parliament.

READ | We will prioritise rail sector, Ramaphosa

On Wednesday, officials briefed the legislature's committee on transport on the progress made with the structure of the regulator’s framework - one of several key implications of the Bill.

Moeketsi Sikhudo, project manager at the DOT, said there was a need to minimise disruption to existing regulatory systems.

"There must be a mechanism to challenge decisions by the Regulator. The Regulator should be an independent organ of state. The review of the entity must be separate from and independent of the Regulator. The 'board governance' model should be adopted, separate from the technical and administrative expertise of the CEO and staff of the regulator," he said.

The Bill seeks to promote the development of a competitive, efficient and viable transport industry that contributes to economic growth.

Entities like the Ports Regulator of SA, the Cross Border Road Transport Agency and the National Public Transport Regulator would fall under the proposed regulator.

The Bill aims to promote the development of an integrated system of economic regulation of all passenger and goods transport and improve efficiency in line with international standards and local requirements.

Sikhudo said there were three development phases for the project.

The first phase, Sikhudo said, included seeking approval for the legislation and business case.

He said the necessary procedures and regulations, needed to resource and establish the regulator and Transport Economic Council (TEC), must be concluded.

The TEC would act as a tribunal with four to seven members.

Three years after the effective date, all the functions of the existing transport economic regulators would have been absorbed.

The development of capacity and procedures needed to achieve full scope would have been achieved, he said.

ALSO READ | New law introduces stricter rules for Uber in South Africa

Within the next five years, all modes should be regulated under the new regulator. 

DA MP Chris Hunsinger said: "I see so many entities, but nowhere is Transnet or the railway safety regulator. Do we expect regulators to become involved in procurement processes. We still don't know how this will happen and be implemented at a practical level."

Sikhudo said once the regulator was fully operational, all existing staff of the current regulators would be absorbed.

MPs were expected to deliberate on the matter next week. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamenttransport
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2462 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1170 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-1.05)
ZAR/GBP
20.81
(-0.71)
ZAR/EUR
18.38
(-0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.59)
Gold
1846.31
(-0.23)
Silver
25.26
(-0.57)
Platinum
1073.50
(-1.95)
Brent Crude
55.81
(-0.07)
Palladium
2322.00
(+0.50)
All Share
62784.52
(-1.78)
Top 40
57644.44
(-1.83)
Financial 15
11826.39
(+0.74)
Industrial 25
85836.54
(-1.23)
Resource 10
59579.51
(-3.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo