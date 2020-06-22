36m ago

add bookmark

Government strips acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo of his title, benefits and car

Malibongwe Dayimani
Azenathi Dalindyebo has been told to step down as acting king.
Azenathi Dalindyebo has been told to step down as acting king.
Lubabalo Ngcukana/City Press
  • Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has ordered acting King Azenathi Dalindyebo to immediately vacate his father's palace.
  • He has also been ordered to leave behind state support resources, including a white Jeep SUV, petrol cards and cellphones.
  • The sacking is expected to pave the way for the re-coronation of his father, the rightful king of AbaThembu Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo has been fired from his position by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Mabuyane has also ordered Azenathi to immediately vacate the Bumbane Great Place palace and leave behind the state cellphones, government car and petrol cards as his term of office has come to an end.

In a letter dated 19 June, Mabuyane reminded Azenathi that his contract expired on 8 February, 2020.

"You are hereby informed that your services have been terminated with immediate effect and your last date of salary was 15  June, 2020."

Mabuyane added: "You are hereby requested to vacate the office and palace of Dalindyebo Kingship with immediate effect on receipt of this correspondence."

Review

All government support resources, namely motor vehicle, fuel cards and cellphones are expected to be collected from Azenathi by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) officials.

Mabuyane said his actions were mandated by section 26, sub-section 5 of 2017, which reads as follows:

"The Premier must review an acting appointment of an acting traditional leader every three years to establish whether the acting appointment is still necessary."

Azenathi failed to respond to News24's messages at the time of writing. His comment will be added once received.

Contacted for comment to verify the legitimacy of the letter, the premier's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha confirmed that Mabuyane had sent it to  Azenathi.

"This communication means AbaThembu King, His Majesty, Zwelibanzi Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to his throne. This is done in line with relevant and applicable legislations regulating such processes and decisions. Government wants to complete this process soon," he said.

The sacking is expected to pave the way for the re-coronation of his father, Buyelakhaya Dalindyebo, the rightful king of AbaThembu, whose reign was interrupted by his incarceration in 2015.

READ | Dalindyebo released from prison

Azenathi ascended to the throne in 2016, despite his father instructing him not to vie for the royal position and informing him that he wanted his wife to act while he was in jail.

After serving only four years of his 12-year sentence, Buyelakhaya was released from prison in December and wanted his son to step down.

Buyelakhaya was released on a special remission of sentence by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of a Reconciliation Day decision to grant special remission to certain categories of offenders.

Father and son then clashed to the extent that Azenathi opened a case of assault against his father after Buyelakhaya allegedly attacked him with an axe at 3am on 13 March.

Protection order

Azenathi also obtained a protection order against his father and the matter is still before the courts.

Buyelakhaya wanted his wife to act on his behalf while he was in prison, and had written a series of letters advising the then-University of Free State student Azenathi to focus on his studies instead.

He had always maintained in his letters that, as a father, he cannot be subjected to his son. 

Buyelakhaya was sent to jail in 2015, after a long appeals process ended, for arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. He was found guilty of terrorising some of his subjects in the 1990s.

READ | King Dalindyebo gets backing of Abathembu faction in royal DNA drama

Last month, City Press reported that the royal family of the kingdom of AbaThembu wanted to know why Azenathi continued to receive a salary and other benefits from the government.

Last month, the royal family, known also as the Ngangelizwe Royal Family, wrote to Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha, asking him to explain why Azenathi continued to receive a salary/stipend, a state-sponsored vehicle and other benefits, despite his acting period having lapsed.

Related Links
AbaThembu royals resolve to remove King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo - report
AbaThembu case: Azenathi in court for alleged assault and pointing a gun
Dalindyebo paternity battle: Old method was effective, says Azenathi backer
Read more on:
azenathi dalindyebo
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa action, which team are you backing to lift the title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Crusaders
58% - 870 votes
Blues
28% - 421 votes
Highlanders
4% - 64 votes
Chiefs
5% - 77 votes
Hurricanes
5% - 75 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.32
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(-0.63)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.42)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.39)
Gold
1754.00
(+0.42)
Silver
17.73
(+0.01)
Platinum
823.00
(+1.98)
Brent Crude
41.65
(0.00)
Palladium
1925.00
(+2.60)
All Share
54230.17
(+0.01)
Top 40
49877.86
(+0.13)
Financial 15
10268.04
(-2.70)
Industrial 25
75710.42
(+0.70)
Resource 10
49904.46
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo