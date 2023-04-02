Government to instal 80 generators to keep lights on in various courts around the country

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development will be installing at least 80 generators at court rooms.

This is to ensure that the country's courtroom proceedings are not limited by load shedding.

Minster Ronald Lamola said this is to ensure that the justice system functions in spite of challenges.

In a bid to minimise the impact of load shedding on the functioning of the courts, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says it will be installing at least 80 generators with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) at various courts around the country.



In a statement, the department said all other capital, upgrading and refurbishment projects registered with DPWI, include the provision of generators or alternative power supply to ensure that service points are always functional.

Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the department has also embarked on a pilot programme to instal inverters/solar power at various service points through the new minor works delegation received from DPWI in October last year.

These superior courts have been earmarked to have generators installed:

• KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg • Labour and Labour Appeal Court in Durban • Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria • Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Middelburg • Limpopo Division of the High Court in Thohoyandou • Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town • The Labour and Labour Appeal Court in Cape Town; and • Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Bhisho.

"The processes to procure generators for these superior courts have already commenced," said Phiri.

According to Phiri, uninterrupted power supply systems were provided to all server rooms in all superior courts to prevent data loss and ensure business continuity to the ICT networks.

"UPS units are, however, required for the court recording technology (CRT) machines in all these courts to prevent data loss and minimise interruptions," Phiri added.

Justice and Correctional Services Minster Ronald Lamola has written to his counterparts, the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity, to explore the possibility of justice service points being red-flagged and not having their power cut during times in which the courts and other service delivery points need to function.

READ | Eskom announces interim results; says unbundling is on track

"Courts with generators will now take part in the transversal contract on the provision of diesel so that courts can operate without disruptions. In addition, DPWI has advised that they are engaging a term contractor for maintenance of the existing generators," Phiri added. Emergency lights have also been procured for cells and all dark areas in the courthouses.

"These processes are then captured on ICMS (Integrated Case Management System), MojaPay and other IT systems once the electricity is back," added Phiri.

Lamola said: "We have to do everything we can to adjust to challenges that confront us, like load shedding. We should do all we can to ensure that the justice system functions in spite of our challenges."



