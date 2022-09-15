Govt condemns 'unrest' after Alexandra pupil arrested for allegedly stabbing deputy principal

A 19-year-old pupil from Realogile High School faces a charge of assault for allegedly stabbing the deputy principal on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the pupil will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's court on Friday.

The provincial education department expressed concern for the "unrest" sparked by the incident on Thursday.

A 19-year-old pupil from Realogile High School will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Friday for allegedly stabbing the deputy principal earlier this week.

The pupil faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which was registered at the Alexandra police station following the stabbing on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the pupil responded angrily to being reprimanded by the school principal and the deputy for his poor attendance.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education, said the pupil allegedly stormed out of the office to get a pair of scissors and launched an attack on the principal and the deputy.

The deputy immediately received medical treatment and was recovering from the attack.

Although police restored calm at the school on Wednesday, Mabona said the incident appeared to have sparked anger among pupils who demonstrated against the pupil's behaviour.

Mabona said: "Reports allege that learners from Realogile High School ran amok in Alexandra on Thursday morning, marching to five other high schools in the area, removing learners from their classes and mobilising them to join their march.

"All this is in solidarity with their deputy principal, whom a learner allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors on school premises. More so, learners also demanded safety at their schools."

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the timing of the "unrest" was concerning because it coincided with preliminary examinations for Grade 12 pupils.

He also expressed concern about reports of pupils who had weapons during the demonstrations and urged them to express their grievances through appropriate channels.

"We note with serious reservations the unfortunate disruption of education, more so since our Grade 12 learners are currently busy writing their preliminary examinations.

"As the department, we are working tirelessly to ensure that learners are safe in all our schools. Indeed, it is concerning that some learners were reported to have even brandished firearms during the said unrest. We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at our schools and use the appropriate channels to raise important matters," said the MEC.