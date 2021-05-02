1h ago

Govt considering return of all primary school pupils to full-time classes

Getrude Makhafola
The Department of Basic Education considers returning all primary school learners to class to make up for learning time lost due to Covid-19.
  • A plan is underway to have all pupils at primary school level return to full-time classes. Schools have adopted rotational teaching due to Covid-19.
  • The Department of Basic Education said a decision would be announced soon.
  • Schools are set to reopen on Monday.

The Department of Basic Education is considering the return of all primary school pupils to full-time classes so as to make up for learning time lost because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The proposal is now being considered at the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), where the department has since delivered a presentation at the relevant workstreams," it said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Council of Education Ministers will also consider the matter this week. An announcement on the outcome of the discussions will be made in due course."

Schools across the country will reopen on Monday for the second term.

Along with preparations and Covid-19 regulations, the department said it was preparing itself for the government's vaccination programme.

"The department is also preparing for a vaccination programme that will target citizens that are over the age of 60 years and employees at risk (40 years and above, starting with those that are 60 years and above, including teachers) who have been identified as essential workers.

"Parents and guardians of learners will be required to register as part of the preparation for the vaccine programme to be rolled out in a date to be announced by the Department of Health."

Schools will continue to apply rotational classes from Monday.

The department urged pupils, teachers and other staff to follow health and safety protocols such as social distancing, washing hands and sanitising.

