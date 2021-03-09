39m ago

add bookmark

Govt departments, agencies owe Public Works billions in rent, says Patricia de Lille

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Adrian de Kock
  • The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is owed R3.1 billion in rental from other government departments and agencies.
  • The outstanding balance owed by user departments for state-owned accommodation is R1.9 billion.
  • In January, the department revealed it spent R5 billion in the previous financial year on renting private properties for government departments and institutions.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille says several government departments and agencies owe her department R3.1 billion in outstanding rental fees.

In response to a written parliamentary question, De Lille said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) charged rental for the use of state properties by user departments.

READ | R1.7million spent on new beds for MPs living in parliamentary villages

She was responding to a question from IFP MP Mthokozisi Nkululeko Nxumalo.

"The outstanding balance owed by user departments for state-owned accommodation is R1 926 228 416 as at 31 January 2021. The DPWI also signs lease agreements with private landlords in instances where state properties are not available for use by the user department, after which the department recovers all costs related to these leases from the user departments.

"The outstanding balance for leases is R1 182 287 913 as at 31 January 2021," De Lille said.

Rental debtors, which included persons and entities renting properties not being used by the government, was R101 046 999.

The prestige debtors' rental bill stood at R7 849 565.

Required

"These are persons who include members of the executive, former members of the executive, Members of Parliament, directors-general, former directors-general, officials required to be accommodated in Cape Town and/or Pretoria, and other eminent persons required to be provided with accommodation. The above-mentioned amounts may exclude money not yet allocated or cash in transit," De Lille said.

At the beginning of the sixth administration, De Lille requested the DPWI to implement a debt recovery process.

In January, News24 reported on the DPWI who had spent R5 billion on renting private properties for government departments and institutions.

Just over 300 landlords had been overpaid to the tune of R66 million, most of which the department had already recouped.

The expenditure covered the financial year ending March 2020.

There were 2 265 properties that the DPWI was renting from private landlords to house government departments and institutions.

Some of the biggest amounts spent on rental payments were made for buildings occupied by the SAPS.

One company, SKG/Africa Properties, received over R93 million in annual rent for leasing its buildings to police management.

READ ALSO | Public works department 'is a mess' - Patricia de Lille tells Parliament

Massive annual rent payments were also made on behalf of departments occupying private buildings.

De Lille said the nature of the agreement was that these persons and entities were leasing properties from DPWI as a benefit provided in various statutes.

"In case of properties occupied by user departments, the agreements are governed by the devolution framework as approved by National Treasury," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of public workspatricia de lille
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4588 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 3081 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4390 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.36
(+1.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+0.39)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(+0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.77)
Gold
1718.34
(+2.00)
Silver
25.99
(+3.24)
Platinum
1169.00
(+2.81)
Brent Crude
68.09
(-1.61)
Palladium
2295.00
(-0.51)
All Share
68848.76
(+0.62)
Top 40
63295.89
(+0.61)
Financial 15
12869.32
(+0.96)
Industrial 25
88291.85
(+1.30)
Resource 10
71526.31
(-0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo