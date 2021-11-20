Govt departments, embassies owe City of Tshwane over R1 billion for unpaid municipal services

The City of Tshwane says it is owed more than R1 billion by embassies and government departments who default on their municipal services.

The City of Tshwane is seeking to recoup more than R1 billion in municipal services debt owed by government departments and embassies.



The City said it was disconnecting the meters of customers whose municipal accounts were in arrears.

Government departments in the country's capital were the biggest culprits with debt of R1.2 billion, while embassies owed more than R12 million.

The City said the debtor's book crippled service delivery.

"This debt makes it difficult for the City to fulfil its obligations of delivering services to its residents and customers. Tshwane will continue to enforce credit control to recoup the billion it is owed by government departments, embassies and entities. The City will also vigorously pursue residential and business customers whose accounts are in arrears," the City said in a statement this week.

If there was any doubt about the failure of cadre deployment, the Pretoria Deeds Office (the busiest Deeds Office in the country) is closed until further notice because it hasn’t paid its electricity account and they have been turned off. — Joburg lawyer (@joburglawyer) November 15, 2021

Can you as Minister of Public Works fix the mess that is happening at the Pretoria Deeds Office - power cut off by municipality due to your Department's non-payment of the utilities for months on end - transfer of properties now at a standstill. Deplorable! — Busi Mqingwana (@BusiMqingwana) November 16, 2021

This week, people took to social media to complain after the Pretoria Deeds Office, which registers properties, was closed because there was no electricity.

The City cut the power supply to the Deeds Office building due to its R3.6 million electricity debt.

In 2018, the City of Tshwane wrote off R400 million owed by poor households for unpaid bills of electricity, rates and taxes, sanitation and refuse removal.