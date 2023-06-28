Govt did not have plans to attend Enyobeni Tavern commemoration – Presidency

Parents of the Enyobeni Tavern victims have expressed disappointment over the government's failure to commemorate the anniversary of the 26 June tragedy.

The president's office has revealed it did not receive a letter from the Eastern Cape government about plans to host an event.

As a result, President Cyril Ramaphosa missed the first commemoration organised by the Scenery Park community.

There were no plans by the government to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern disaster which claimed 21 young lives on 26 June 2022.

The Presidency has confirmed not a single sphere of government or entity wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa to notify him about the anniversary.

Residents held a modest event on a rainy and cold day in East London's Scenery Park.

Absent were Ramaphosa, his Cabinet and Premier Oscar Mabuyane.



At the community hall, there were no phalanx of police, bodyguards, or a fleet of luxury SUVs with blue lights, unlike the high-profile mass funeral for the 12 girls and nine boys where the president gave a memorable speech.

Grieving parents slammed Ramaphosa and his government for failing to show up this time.

READ | 'Where is the president?' ask parents at commemoration event for Enyobeni tavern tragedy

But on Tuesday, the Presidency confirmed no formal government letter was received by Ramaphosa inviting him to the event.

For the president to attend domestic events, a formal government process, which takes at least a week to conclude, needed to be followed, said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

In commemorating the tragedy, a formal communication would have ordinarily had to come from the Eastern Cape government or a relevant department.

"The Office of The Presidency would have expected to be notified by the provincial government or any government structure. But none notified us about this anniversary," said Magwenya.

READ | ‘President had no hand in mass funeral decision’

Mabuyane added his office would explain the reasons why they did not attend the event.

Their comment will be added once received.

Magwenya, however, said Ramaphosa extended words of support to the families of the children who died in the incident.

He added:

The president remains saddened by the tragic deaths of young people at the Enyobeni Tavern. Due to the president's extremely busy schedule, he couldn't attend the first-anniversary event.

Approached for comment, the parents, known as the Scenery Park 21, told News24 on Tuesday evening they did not for a second think they would have to write a letter to the government asking it to commemorate the tragedy.

WRAP | Enyobeni mass funeral: If you break the law, 'we will shut you down' - Ramaphosa

Scenery Park 21 spokesperson Ntombizonke Mgangala said: "We noted the lack of interest from the government as far as the commemoration is concerned. We have never sent them letters before. They organised a mass funeral without invitation."

Insiders at the Union Building revealed to News24 even if the Ramaphosa had a gap in his diary, he could not impose himself by attending events uninvited due to government processes that needed to be followed.

Asked to paint a picture of the Ramaphosa's daily diary, the source said: "The man’s schedule is punishing and it's impossible for any human being."



There was also the issue of financial implications involved in getting the president to attend an event, she revealed.

All travel-related costs, except for those related to the president's staff, become the responsibility of the government entity or local government sponsoring the event to which Ramaphosa is invited.

The Presidency's budget will only cover for members of his staff which include protocol officers, communications, and internal security.



