58m ago

add bookmark

Govt finances still a mess, greater accountability needed, says Auditor-General

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
  • Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke says there are far too many weaknesses in financial controls at government departments.
  • Overall, 69% of departments and agencies that were audited did not comply materially with legislation.
  • Unauthorised expenditure increased from R1.65 billion to R18.12 billion.

Widespread weaknesses in basic internal controls are still prevalent at several government departments and agencies, Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke says.

On Tuesday, Maluleke painted a grim picture of the country's finances when she released the general report on national and provincial audit outcomes for the 2019-20 financial year.

The report gives deeper insight into the finances of national and provincial departments as well as state-owned enterprises.

READ | SA's municipalities on a road to ruin as Covid-19 compounds an already dire situation, says Mboweni

Overall, 69% of auditees (departments and agencies) did not comply materially with legislation compared to 73% in the previous year.

"The action plans of the accounting officers or authority to proactively address the root causes of audit findings from the previous year. The audit office found the effective implementation of plans at only 34% of our auditees. Information technology (IT) systems controls also stand out as an area where the controls were particularly poor – only 8% of the auditees had good IT general controls. The review and monitoring of compliance with legislation was again at a low level – only 25% had good controls to ensure compliance," Maluleke said.      

She said unauthorised expenditure due to budget overspending increased from R1.65 billion to R18.12 billion.

Of that amount, R15.13 billion was a result of the early payment of April 2020 social grants as a relief measure during the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.

"Over 60% of the departments had insufficient funds to settle all liabilities that existed at year end if the unpaid expenses (totalling R22.78 billion) were also taken into account. A total of 27 departments will have to use more than 10% of their 2020-21 operational budgets," Maluleke said.

She added that only 42% of the audit departments had proper record-keeping systems in place while 8% had good IT general controls.

Maluleke said the government and oversight structures had given attention to the weaknesses highlighted by her office.

READ ALSO | Doubt about 12% of government's, including Eskom's, ability to continue as a going concern

There has, however, not been any sustained improvement and therefore it remains a concern.

"As the national audit office, our role is to assist the accounting officers and authorities in achieving positive audit outcomes, which will strengthen accountability and improve service delivery to the citizens we serve.

"That has been our objective for many years, and we will remain steadfast in that mission. However, where there are failures and unwillingness to act, we will have to employ the instruments we have been given in our enhanced mandate to enforce accountability," she said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
auditor-generaltsakani malulekeexpenditure
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4285 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1274 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5260 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.77
(-1.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.33
(-0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.32
(-0.9)
AUD/ZAR
11.23
(-0.9)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.4)
Gold
1,688.11
(+0.2)
Silver
24.07
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,182.00
(+2.1)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,627.87
(+1.4)
All Share
66,513
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,908
(-1.1)
Financial 15
12,326
(-1.8)
Industrial 25
87,341
(-1.5)
Resource 10
66,637
(-0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo