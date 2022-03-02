Govt has no plans to write off R84 million loan to Cuba, Parliament hears

The government issued two loans to the Cuban government between 2018 and 2021.

The government has no plans to write off an R84.6 million loan made to the Cuban government in 2021.



Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini told MPs on Wednesday that Cuba had begun making monthly payments for the multimillion-rand loan.

Mashego-Dlamini did not specify the loan conditions, only that the interest accrued was R1.3 million.

The first instalment of R9 million was paid in December 2021.

The government first issued a loan to Cuba in 2018 - R63 million - and it was paid back, the deputy minister told Parliament.

South Africa has a longstanding relationship with Cuba, which dates back to strong ties between political freedom fighters and Cuba's former president, Fidel Castro.

Over the years, the two countries have exchanged services, including thousands of South African doctors trained in the island country.

The deputy minister faced questions from MPs regarding a R50 million donation allegedly made by the government to Cuba.

The second Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, announced this donation in Parliament in February.

Mashego-Dlamini said she knew nothing about this donation, but she would enquire.

The deputy minister said the government had no plans to write off the loan to Cuba. She said she hoped the country had the capacity to pay back the loan.

Mashego-Dlamini defended the government's support of Cuba, saying the relationship has been beneficial for both countries.

South Africa received 217 Cuban doctors and health specialists at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic to help the country's healthcare system.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise told MPs that her department was working swiftly to investigate the illegal importation of the Heberon drug from Cuba.

The SA National Defence Force imported the drug in 2020 to treat Covid-19.

It was illegally purchased, without the needed regulatory approval.

The Heberon vials have since been returned to Cuba.

Modise said disciplinary hearings would be conducted to discipline any person found responsible for the illegal importation of the drug.

"Yes, I said heads will roll. I will reassert that those responsible will face the disciplinary measures. Had the process been fair and timeous, we would not have been where we are at this point. Whether it was smuggled, that is where the disciplinary hearing will come in.

"We will not be protecting anybody. Nobody will be spared simply because they are privileged," Modise said.